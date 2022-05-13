Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has held a plush birthday party for her daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, in Paris, France

The party was held on Friday, May 13, 2022, as Nhyira clocked the age of two in France where the family had flown to celebrate her birthday

Videos from Nhyira's birthday party have popped up online showing it was a plush event held on a yacht

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye's daughter, Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira, has clocked a new age. Born in 2020, Nhyira turned two years old on Friday, May 13, 2022.

In celebration of her little princess' birthday, Tracey has flown her family to the French capital of Paris to party.

The Baby Mama actress has shared some videos showing how her daughter's birthday celebration of Nhyira is going.

One of the videos sighted on Tracey's Instagram page showed preparations underway for the party to come off. Tracey stood with a man in what looked like a yacht. A hashtag in her caption also suggested she was on a yacht.

Another video sighted on the Instagram page of Tracey's daughter showed the little girl dressed in a blue outfit with balloons around her as she played with her mum on the yacht.

Later, Tracey shared a video showing the birthday cake cutting moment and other parts of the celebration.

