Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, and her fiancé, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, are truly couple goals

The two keep getting all lovey-dovey on social media after they announced they are getting married

Many netizens have congratulated the newest yet-to-be married couple in town as they tie the knot in Kumasi

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has dropped more photos of herself and her fiancé amidst their wedding hashtag, #francey22 trending on social media.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Photo Source: @badufrank @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The two came out publicly on July 26, 2022 to announce on their social media pages that they are the rightful partner for each other.

In another post on his official Instagram page, Frank Badu Ntiamoah eulogised his fiancée and thanked her for accepting to spend the rest of her life with him as husband and wife.

Thanks for accepting to spend the rest of your life with me YAA, @tracey_boakye I LOVE YOU #francey22

The two can't seem to get over themselves as they manifest couple goals on social media.

After Frank posted a post on his page captioning it 'Wifey', Tracey also took to her page to post different photos and captioned it 'Husbee'.

These two keep showing that love is definitely sweet and enjoyable, as they flaunt it on social media.

Some Reactions From Netizens

opa_the_konkonsa_officer:

Pressure ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

abyna_amponsah_mcqueen_:

Soo nice

arkosuaakyaa:

soo beautiful

mariechantalofficial:

Am I the only person who is extremely happy for her.. God bless your union madam

ohemaa5407

This is beautiful ❤️ he makes all things possible in his time

pinkyshadesbeauty:

Happy Marital Bliss ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

theylove_akuadufie

U guys resemble oo congratulations my madam

