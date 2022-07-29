Throwback photos of beautiful actress Nadia Buari when she was 17 years in 1967 have dropped, and the actress looked pretty

The actress looked youthful as she slayed in blue jeans and a white top as she posed in a video library

Nadia Buari is one of the most successful actresses in the country and has had a great impact on the Ghanaian movie industry movie

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is a beautiful lady, and some photos that have dropped show she has been pretty since childhood.

In one of the photos, a youthful Nadia posed in blue jeans and a white designer top. The movie star looked fashionable as she smiled for the cameras.

In the photo, Nadia, who is 39 years old now, was 17 years then. Nadia did not look much different than she looks now in terms of facial features. She was, however, much skinnier as she was a teenager then.

In the other photo, Nadia celebrated her birthday. With the help of her friends, she cut a cake and had a beautiful smile on her face.

Brief Biography Of Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari was born in Secondi-Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana. She had her Senior High School education at Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School. She went on to have her Tertiary Education at the University Of Ghana.

At a young age, Nadia was involved in drama and dance clubs, where she nurtured her impeccable acting talent. The veteran actress has starred in multiple movies and has won numerous awards for her hard work.

