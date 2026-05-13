Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo died on Monday, May 12, 2026, heightening interest in his life, career, relationships, and the sickness that took his life

The actor, who rose to fame after finishing second at the 2010 Mr Nigeria competition, appeared in over 100 films and television productions during his career

YEN.com.gh takes a close look at the biography of the Nollywood ‘bad boy’, as well as other aspects of the life of the star taken too soon

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Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s death has left an entire industry in mourning and fans seeking to discover more about his wife, sickness, children, cause of death and more.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at Alexx Ekubo's life, career, wife, children, and all other details after his tragic death on Monday, May 11, 2026. Image credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Reports of the actor’s death started swirling on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and were confirmed by associate Stanleyontop.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Alex Ekubo, who died on Monday at a hospital in Lagos. His remains have been deposited at the morgue," he said.

Who was Alexx Ekubo?

Alexx Ekubo was a popular Nollywood actor known for his romantic-comedy roles and celebrated for his blend of charisma and exceptional good looks, making him a fan favourite.

Ekubo was born on April 10, 1986, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in Nigeria, although reports indicate he originally hailed from Abia State. He died at the age of 40.

He attended the Federal Government College in Duara and the Calabar Polytechnic, where he earned a diploma in mass communication. He later earned a law degree from the University of Calabar.

Alexx Ekubo rose to fame after finishing in second position at the 2010 Mr Nigeria competition. The attention his performance drew helped launch his modelling career before he transitioned into acting.

In the mid-2000s, Ekubo started landing minor roles in several Nollywood productions. He later became a leading man, appearing in movies such as Weekend Getaway, Lagos Cougars, 10 Days in Sun City, Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons, Sugar Rush, and Omo Ghetto: The Saga. Ekubo was known as the consummate ladies' man and a ‘bad boy’ and revelled in those roles, making him one of Nollywood’s most recognisable and loved faces. He is credited with appearing in more than 100 productions across film and television.

Alexx Ekubo was also a model, presenter, and entertainer, playing all roles to perfection. He was also noted for his appearance in the music video for Yemi Alade’s popular song, Johnny, playing the ‘bad boy’ role in the popular video, which has racked up close to 200 million views on Instagram.

Alexx Ekubo’s awards include Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Best of Nollywood Awards and international recognition at festivals and diaspora award shows.

Below is a YouTube video of Alexx Ekubo starring in Johnny with Yemi Alade.

What caused Alexx Ekubo’s death?

After the actor's passing, his friend Stanleyontop erroneously claimed that Alexx Ekubo’s cause of death was complications due to liver cancer diagnosed in 2024.

In his statement announcing the actor’s death, he said he had initially had a successful liver replacement surgery and briefly returned to work. Still, his condition deteriorated after the liver failed once more.

“Alex was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer in 2024. After undergoing treatment and a liver transplant, he briefly returned to work. Unfortunately, the liver failed again, and complications arose, and his condition deteriorated until his passing,” he said.

Following reports of his death, rumours started spreading about the possible sickness that took Alexx Ekubo’s life, forcing Stanleyontop to call on the public to stop the speculations.

“We kindly ask the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims regarding the cause of his illness. We request that everyone allow Alex to rest in peace and respect the privacy of his family during this difficult time,” the statement added.

The Instagram post with Stanleyontop's statement on Alexx Ekubo's sickness is below.

However, in a statement released two days after his death on Wednesday, May 13, Alexx Ekubo's family clarified that he died due to kidney disease.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke. After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer," the statement said.

It added that he suffered throughout his illness but remained dignified and promised to release more information on potential funeral arrangements in the days ahead.

Alexx Ekubo’s wife and children

Actor Alexx Ekubo had no known children, but was previously engaged to model Fancy Acholonu. They dated for multiple years and got engaged in Los Angeles, California, in May 2021.

However, their high-profile relationship came to a bitter end when Acholonu called off their engagement in August 2021, months before their scheduled wedding.

After his death, Grace Makun, the wife of stylist Yomi Casual, claimed that he had been married in her tribute, naming his wife among those devastated by the tragedy.

"I can't explain this. No, it's not ok. I wish we didn't listen to you and broke down that wall of privacy you had built, burn it no matter how many times you put it up," she wrote.

"Your guys are not ok o Ikuku, your guys are not ok o. Your parents, siblings, wife, your gang, your colleagues, fans ahhhhh," she added.

The Facebook post with Grace Makun’s words about Alexx Ekubo’s wife is below.

The final social media post shared by Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo before his death resurfaces and stirs sadness. Image credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo’s final post surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo’s final social media post surfaced and stirred sorrow after his death.

The post showed the Nollywood actor looking all happy while he shared a lovely encounter with a masquerade.

Source: YEN.com.gh