The Ajagurajah Movement founder, Kwabena Asiamah, has made remarks concerning the political future of Nana Kwame Bediako in the country

The outspoken spiritual leader said he was among the first people to publicly speak about Cheddar’s political ambitions before they became official

The viral discussion has reignited conversations about the relationship between spirituality and politics in Ghana

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Founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Kwabena Asiamah, has sparked conversations online after boldly predicting that politician and businessman Nana Kwame Bediako will become Ghana’s president in the near future and eventually appoint him as a minister.

The outspoken spiritual leader made the remarks during a radio interview, excerpts of which have since gone viral across social media platforms.

Kwabena Asiamah, the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement made comments about Ghana’s political future of Nana Kwame Bediako. Photo credit: Nana Kwame Bediako/Facebook, Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking during the interview, Bishop Ajagurajah claimed that Nana Kwame Bediako is spiritually destined to become president of Ghana in the coming years.

According to him, the New Force leader possesses the qualities and positioning needed to rise to the highest political office in the country.

The spiritual leader further alleged that once Cheddar becomes president, a special government ministry would be established to oversee and regulate spiritual activities in Ghana.

He confidently stated that he would eventually be appointed as the minister responsible for that portfolio.

Ajagurajah says he foresaw Cheddar’s political ambitions

While explaining his prediction, Bishop Ajagurajah argued that he was among the first spiritual figures to publicly speak about Cheddar’s political ambitions long before the businessman openly declared his interest in Ghanaian politics.

Bishop Ajagurajah has predicted a future presidency for Nana Kwame Bediako. Photo credit: Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook

Source: Instagram

According to him, his earlier comments about Nana Kwame Bediako’s future political direction are evidence that his latest statements should not be dismissed lightly.

His remarks have since generated widespread reactions online, especially among supporters and critics of both public figures.

The viral interview has triggered heated debate across social media, with many users interpreting the prophecy in different ways.

While some supporters described the statement as a bold spiritual revelation about Ghana’s political future, others questioned the motives behind the comments.

A section of critics argued that Bishop Ajagurajah’s remarks appeared politically calculated rather than prophetic.

Some social media users alleged that the statements were intended to gain favour with influential and wealthy individuals connected to politics and business.

Others, however, defended the spiritual leader, insisting that public prophecies and political predictions have long been part of Ghana’s religious and spiritual culture.

Conversations continue online

As clips from the interview continue circulating online, discussions surrounding Cheddar’s political future and Bishop Ajagurajah’s prophecy remain active across various platforms.

The development has once again highlighted the growing intersection between spirituality, celebrity influence and politics in Ghana’s public discourse.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Nana Kwame Bediako flaunts his wealth

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako had purchased a gold bar for GH₵500,000 at the Mining in Motion summit to support the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The politician bought the first-ever gold bar minted under the Asante monarch's initiative, aimed at promoting responsible mining.

Source: YEN.com.gh