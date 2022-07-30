Dj Switch, the winner of season 8 of TV 3's Talented Kidz show, has popped up with a foreign accent in a new video

The young lady has grown quickly after moving to the U.S and sports a unique afro hairstyle which looked cute though she left it messy

Her fast growth and American accent left folks in awe as they reacted to the video with some funny comments whiles others gushed over her beauty

Eric Armah Bra Bulu Tandoh, famously referred to as DJ Switch, won the hearts of Ghanaians when she won the 2017 edition of TV3's Talented Kidz.

The young lady has since moved to the United States and has grown up fast. The little girl Ghanaians fell in love with is now a big girl.

Her confidence and eloquence have grown even more as she made some thought-provoking statements in a new video that has popped up on social media. Speaking in a lovely foreign accent, the talented Disc Jockey talked about how deep it feels to lose a loved one.

Switch said it had just occurred to her how normal ''6 feet deep'' feels when someone dies, but one begins to understand how deep it actually is when you lose someone you love dearly.

The young lady is 14 years old, but she already seems to have an in-depth understanding of life. The video excited fans as they marvelled at how the adorable Dj had grown. Some reacted to her foreign accent. Whiles others expressed surprise at her fast growth.

Fans Gush Over Dj Switch's Growth And Accent

teenns_arena said:

She’s growing beautifully ❤️

desneakertherapist_ reacted:

I love the way she's growing... so refreshing to see her ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

her_thrifthub also wrote:

It’s the “altitude” for me,it’s the altitude for me

abenaa.joyce reacted to her accent:

Ad3n she just returned from Atlanta anaa. Eee y33bl3 ooo

In other news, Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh, has shown off her baby in a new video, days after bringing him into the world.

The new mother wore a simple outfit as she walked towards the camera to show off her adorable newborn baby.

The video has gotten many excited as they congratulate her and wish her well on her journey of being a mother.

