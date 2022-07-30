Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu have left smiles on the faces of folks with a romantic dance they did at their lavish after-wedding dinner party

The setting was a luxurious one, as the decor of the auditorium looked like one fit for a queen and a king

Tracey and Frank held each other tightly as they danced to a beautiful Highlife tune performed by Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye got married this week, and her wedding ceremony was a memorable one.

After the ceremony, Tracey and her hubby celebrated their beautiful union with a lavish dinner party. Multiple celebrities graced the occasion and made the night of the newlywed.

Tracey Boakye And Husband Frank Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey and Frank took to the dance floor and bonded to a Highlife tune performed live by Kwabena Kwabena. The pair held each other tightly as they slowly danced to the beautiful music.

Tracey was elegantly dressed in a red gown, whiles Frank slayed in a black long-sleeve shirt. Folks fawned over the couple and shared their excitement on social media.

YEN.com.gh sighted some heartwarming comments from well-wishers. See Video Here

Social Media Reactions

madamad3 expressed her happiness as she wrote:

Beautiful I want to marry❤️❤️

adjoah.xoxo was impressed:

Everything looks adorable.

mhizz_mary_poundz also wrote:

May your Union last forever..❤️❤️Those who said,was a movie nu,how far?

im_oforiwaa commented:

congratulations this is soo beautiful

mz_stell also reacted:

May the good Lord bless this union

fordjour_patricia also wished them well:

God bless their marriage

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a touching video of Tracey Boakye's mother praying for her at her wedding ceremony has gone viral.

The video touched the heart of folks as they reacted to the heartwarming footage and expressed their happiness over the mother-daughter bond on display.

The Ghanaian actress recently had her wedding ceremony, and the entire event was filled with gratifying moments. Tracey Boakye has been trending for hours after she had her wedding ceremony in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh