Kuami Eugene's childhood struggles have shaped his financial decisions since achieving musical success

In a recent interview, he reflected on his difficult past, including wearing one pair of sneakers in senior high school

For this reason, he now owns a collection of sneakers, which he said fills a room in his house

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene says a childhood of going without has quietly driven every major financial decision he has made since hitting it big.

Kuami Eugene says he has a room full of sneakers in his house. Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Twitter

In a recent interview, the Highlife star noted that from his fashion choices to buying properties, everything has been well thought out since his Angela hit brought him to the limelight.

Speaking in an interview on Headless YouTuber, Kuami Eugene explained that he wore a single pair of sneakers throughout his three years in senior high school, an experience that left a mark he still carries today.

Kuami Eugene's taste for sneakers

"My boys ask me why I buy so many sneakers, and I tell them I used one sneaker throughout my entire senior high school education," he said.

He added:

"So I told myself that if God blesses me and I become rich, I will buy a lot. So when it comes to cars and shoes, I have a lot."

The former Lynx Entertainment signee was not exaggerating. He says he now has an entire room dedicated to sneakers at his house, so many pairs that he has lost count.

Kuami Eugene said he spent years watching more successful colleagues drive past him. Now he buys any car he wants, Range Rovers, Jaguars, not as a flex, he said, but as a personal reminder of how far he has come.

"I used to see my colleagues drive past me, so now that I have gotten some money, any Range Rover or Jaguar I like, I will buy just to comfort myself and appreciate how much God has done for me," he said.

But behind the visible success was a period of quiet anxiety that few people saw.

After his Angela took off, Kuami Eugene said he was gripped by the fear that he might never replicate it. He would sit in front of a mirror and confront the possibility that the song had been a peak he could not reach again.

That fear shaped how he handled the money. Instead of spending, he saved. Each time his savings reached GH₵50,000, he invested in land, at a time when plots were going for between GH₵50,000 and GH₵60,000, building a financial cushion in case his music career stalled.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Kuami Eugene asserts his place in music

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene had asserted that his music is unforgettable despite career speculation following his Lynx Entertainment departure.

He highlighted that his extensive hit catalogue and the cultural significance of his songs at important events like weddings.

Public reactions were mixed, with music journalist Myers Hansen sharing his thoughts with YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh