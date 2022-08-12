Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) mistress, has shown off her beautiful daughters

The Ghanaian educator posed in stunning pictures with her girls that had a netizen asking about their ages

SammDee, who commented with others, said: ''One is taller than her mom ooo. Very beautiful. What are their ages though?'

National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) mistress, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has posed in stunning pictures with her beautiful children.

The celebrated educator and her all-grown daughters appeared in the photos wearing colourful outfits.

Posing for the camera, Prof Kaufmann positioned herself in the middle of her children, with her hands at their backs in one of the images.

Photos of Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann. Credit: @EdwardAsare

Source: Twitter

In another picture, Prof Kaufmann sat on a well-designed chair with her daughters standing on opposite sides of the furniture. She wore a straight dress while the girls opted for casual outfits.

The stunning images of the notable quiz mistress and her two princesses have gained tons of reaction, with one person asking about the ages of the professor's daughters.

YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below the post of Twitter user @EdwardAsare:

Ghanaian react to photos

@desmens said:

''You for prepare for some science and math quiz before you go fit date one oo.''

SammDee commented:

''One is taller than her mom ooo. Very beautiful. What are their ages though?

@leslie_kkay commented:

''These kids will be sharks basaa.''

@desmond_yatsi asked:

''Where his son Kofi Lamu only Pope John boys go bab.''

@desmond_yatsi replied:

''That boy eerr.''

Source: YEN.com.gh