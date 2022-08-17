A Plus, has shown off his brand new car after making an entrance at the birthday celebration of Nana Ama Mcbrown Mensah, in Kumasi

He disclosed that the truck was a Ford Raptor and that was his fourth car among many other cars credited to his name

The video hs stirred up mixed reactions on social media with some praising him and others critiquing him for showing off

Ghanaian hiplife artist, A Plus, has flaunted his new car which adds up to the many cars he owns.

He made a phenomenal entrance to the birthday celebrations of Kumawood actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown Mensah, in Kumasi with his new whip.

A Plus. Photo Source: @kwameaplus

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on the official Instagram handle of Nkonkonsa, A Plus revealed that the car he arrived in is the fourth car he has acquired this year.

The truck was a blue Ford Raptor. Although the car didn't have a licensed Ghanaian number plate, it looked brand new and on point.

Per the market value of the truck, the Ford Raptor is priced at a whopping $60,000- $100,000.

Showing up to the party, he was dressed in an all-white attire. He wore a white shirt that had the word 'Boss' written all over it. He made a statement with his signature black sunglasses.

Netizens react to A Plus disclosing he has five cars

gordenofficial:

I tap into his blessings

fkr_event_decor:

System is tough you said and this is your 4th car this year and the fifth no one has.yooo

nuellashopmore:

While the economy is hard eei

1george_yolo:

That's why it's been a long time I heard him complaining.

soso_matoto:

Hmmm.. Some of us dierr, it's like we are just here in this world to see some pple enjoy oo..

rockbae4

Kasa no d))so

arkosuaakyaa

U people rent cars to flerts on us and u think u guys are doing something aaarh ma

Source: YEN.com.gh