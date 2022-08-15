Media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown Mensah and her adorable daughter Maxin Mawushie Mensah who is popularly known as Baby Maxin are truly mother and daughter goals.

Baby Maxin and Nana Ama McBrown. Photo Source: @iam_babymaxin @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

1. The birth of Baby Maxin

After Baby Maxin was born on 21st of February, 2019, the Empress and her daughter never cease to stop gracing our screen with adorable moments.

The first ever adorable moment which Nana Ama McBrown Mensah shared when Baby Maxin was born. A new Instagram account was created for the young superstar which was a half side view of her face. Baby Maxin was fair and had beautiful soft curls.

2. Nana Ama McBrown hypes Baby Maxin

Mrs McBrown Mensah hyped Baby Maxin as she hopped on her aunty with an orange pacifier in her mouth.

3. Baby Maxin and mother glow as Ghanaian queen mothers

The two looked gorgeous as they represented the Ghanaian culture as they dressed as queen mothers. They had the black hair cover covering their hair with black beads securing it over their heads.

They had beads around their necks and around their wrists and arms.This mother-daughter moment was priceless as they twinned in there looks.

4. Baby Maxin snuggles into the arms of her mother

Baby Maxin and her mother share an adorable moment as they wore matching sneakers and enjoyed each other's warm embrace in the couch.

Captioning the photo, Nana Ama McBrown mentioned that feeling she gets from hugging Baby Maxin is a priceless one that is better than riches.

She wrote,

This Feeling is better then Riches

5. Baby Maxin's infectious smile

Mother and daughter had viewers glued to their screen as they admried Baby Maxin's irresistible smile as she beamed with excitement as her mother took a video of the two of them for the gram.

6. Cute family

Baby Maxin and her parents shared an enchanting moment with her parents as they danced in a video. Mother and daughter as always wore matching outfits as they displayed the unbreakable bond they share together.

7. T'is the season of Christmas

The two irrestible duo sparked Christmas in 2021 with their all-red dresses. They looked in each other's eyes as they beamed with smiles and laughter on the special occasion.

Mrs McBrwon mensah had on a red wig, while Baby maxin wore a black wig which had a beautiful accessory hanging over the side of her face.

8. Mummy and daughter express their love for each other

This is one of the most charming videos they both share together. THey played a game of close your eyes as Nana Ama recorded the adorable moment.

Baby Maxin later on removed her pacifier from her mouth and gave her mother a beautiful kiss.

9. Pre birthday excitement

A day before her birthday, Mrs McBrown Mensah shared how elated Baby Maxin was for her third birthday. In the video, Baby Maxin jumped with excitement as her mother was taking a video of her as she sand the 'Happy Birthday' song.

10. Birthday girl Maxin

Looking all grown up, Baby Maxin turned three in February 21, 2022, and she did so with class and style.

She rocked a similar outfit with her mother as they dressed like Ghananian princesses. They each wrapped themselves in an African print kente cloth as they spiced their outfit with beads and golden jewellery.

Nana Ama McBrown Mensah Stuns In Overly Gorgeous Birthday Photos: Beauty Pro Max

Kumawood actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, celebrates her birthday on August 15, 2022, and her birthday photos are nothing but spectacular.

The ever-gorgeous host of the hit entertainment show, United Showbiz on UTV, is celebrating her birthday with class and elegant style. As the clock struck midnight, she shared a stacked post marking her entry into her new age. This showed how excited she was as she turns 45.

Source: YEN.com.gh