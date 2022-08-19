Akuapem Poloo Attends 1st Friday Prayers Since Conversion To Islam; Rocks White Jellabiya In Style
- On August 10 2022, Akuapem Poloo shocked fans when she announced her conversion from Christianity to Islam
- Now with the name Haniya Rosemond Alade Brown, the socialite has been updating her fans on how she is settling into her new faith
- Akuapem Poloo gave her fans a glimpse of her first Friday prayer and the warm welcome she received from her new community
Since her conversion to Islam, Akuapem Poloo has been sharing her journey with fans. The Ghanaian actress made her way to the mosque today for the customary Friday prayers, also known as Jummah.
In a video shared on her Instagram account, Rosemond Brown went to the mosque clothed in a white ‘jellabiya’ and lace ‘hijab.’ She captured the moment she performed ablution before proceeding to the inner part of the mosque for prayers. While in the mosque, the Imam gave her a warm welcome, giving her a shout-out during his teaching. Additionally, he prayed for strength for Akuapem Poloo in her new journey.
May Allah bless her. May Allah strengthen her against all criticisms.
After the prayers, Akuapem Poloo headed to a large shoe rack where she kept her slippers. From there, she proceeded to interact with other persons at the mosque before joining some men for a photo session. Her caption tells fans that her first day at the mosque was successful and meaningful to her.
Alhamdulillah, just because it’s Friday, my first in Mosque. So happy the love is deep. I felt blessed when my name was mentioned out loud while teaching was going on.
Akuapem Poloo Fans Celebrate With Her In The Comments Section
Gaiseyeliz900
Aww that’s beautiful
Turosong
May Allah accept your prayers
M__tasiu
Masha Allah. Beautiful
Alhassanlatif26
Happy For You Haniya
Smkout_romez
Jumma Mubarak!!
Akuapem Poloo Discloses She Can Marry A Christian Man Only If He Converts To Islam
In other news, Akuapem Poloo has been sharing her ideologies since assuming a new faith as a Muslim.
The actress got netizens talking after stating she will only get married to a Muslim man. Hence, if a Christian is interested in marrying her, he would have to convert to Islam. Her comments were met with mixed reactions.
