On August 10 2022, Akuapem Poloo shocked fans when she announced her conversion from Christianity to Islam

Now with the name Haniya Rosemond Alade Brown, the socialite has been updating her fans on how she is settling into her new faith

Akuapem Poloo gave her fans a glimpse of her first Friday prayer and the warm welcome she received from her new community

Since her conversion to Islam, Akuapem Poloo has been sharing her journey with fans. The Ghanaian actress made her way to the mosque today for the customary Friday prayers, also known as Jummah.

Akuapem Poloo Visits The Mosque For Friday Prayers Photo Source: @akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Rosemond Brown went to the mosque clothed in a white ‘jellabiya’ and lace ‘hijab.’ She captured the moment she performed ablution before proceeding to the inner part of the mosque for prayers. While in the mosque, the Imam gave her a warm welcome, giving her a shout-out during his teaching. Additionally, he prayed for strength for Akuapem Poloo in her new journey.

May Allah bless her. May Allah strengthen her against all criticisms.

After the prayers, Akuapem Poloo headed to a large shoe rack where she kept her slippers. From there, she proceeded to interact with other persons at the mosque before joining some men for a photo session. Her caption tells fans that her first day at the mosque was successful and meaningful to her.

Alhamdulillah, just because it’s Friday, my first in Mosque. So happy the love is deep. I felt blessed when my name was mentioned out loud while teaching was going on.

Akuapem Poloo Fans Celebrate With Her In The Comments Section

Gaiseyeliz900

Aww that’s beautiful

Turosong

May Allah accept your prayers

M__tasiu

Masha Allah. Beautiful

Alhassanlatif26

Happy For You Haniya

Smkout_romez

Jumma Mubarak!!

Akuapem Poloo Discloses She Can Marry A Christian Man Only If He Converts To Islam

In other news, Akuapem Poloo has been sharing her ideologies since assuming a new faith as a Muslim.

The actress got netizens talking after stating she will only get married to a Muslim man. Hence, if a Christian is interested in marrying her, he would have to convert to Islam. Her comments were met with mixed reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh