Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has stated that she would not marry anyone outside of Islam

Poloo recently converted to Islam and feels if a Christian man wants to marry her, he must convert to her newly found religion

Her comments stirred reactions on social media as folks debated on whether a conversion is important while others tried to figure out why Poloo had converted

Ghanaian actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has once again got folks talking on social media with some comments she made regarding getting married to a non-Muslim man.

The actress stated that if a Christian man wants to get married to her, he must first convert from Christianity to Islam before the union can happen.

The controversial actress recently made the headlines when she announced that she was converting from Christianity to Islam.

Her decision had Ghanaians debating and speculating on what influenced her switch, but Poloo remained adamant that she genuinely loves the religion, that is why she switched.

Her most recent comments regarding getting married have shown the actress's seriousness about her new religion. She said even if a chief wants to get married to her, he must switch to Islam if he is not a Muslim. Her comments stirred reactions on social media.

Ghanaians React To Poloo's Comments

quansyafful said:

Ehhh...she has probably spotted some Alhaji oo

staff_nani wished her well:

May Allah guide and protect her through Amee

3891leticia also wrote:

Am sure is dating a Muslim now n wants to be a 4th wife so no one can complain

cobbinhannah reacted:

Ayooo Alhaji’s poloo Yatse wai

