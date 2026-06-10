Lil Win has shared a supposed dream he had about Black Stars ahead of the much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Ghanaian Kumawood actor said his vision indicated that the nation's team would win the tournament

Kwadwo Nkansah's dream has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many sharing comments

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Kumawood actor and singer Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has dropped a purported vision he had about the Ghana Black Stars.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win drops a deep vision about Black Stars following Adom Kyei Duah's prayers. Image credit: Lil WIn

Source: Facebook

With the 2026 World Cup beginning on Thursday, June 11, 2026, a lot of football lovers have predicted the country they believe will win the tournament.

While a lot of Ghanaians claim the Black Stars might be kicked out of the game at the group stage, Kwadwo Nkansah has shared a dream he had about his nation's team, believed to have uplifted the morale of Ghanaians.

In a video shared on social media, Lil Win stated that a dream he had indicates that Black Stars will prevail through to the group stage, to the quarter finals and might emerge victorious.

The Kumawood actor's vision has been met with mixed reactions from Ghanaian football lovers.

The TikTok video of Kwadwo Nkansah sharing the dream is below.

Adom Kyei Duah prays for Black Stars

Lil Win's supposed dream came after the sports minister, Kofi Adams, visited the Philadelphia church to receive spiritual blessings from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah ahead of the upcoming World Cup tournament.

The minister travelled to the spiritual ground to seek divine backing because the Black Stars will play one of their key tournament matches in Philadelphia abroad.

During the service, the spiritual leader held the hands of the politician and prayed for the team's success in their upcoming games.

“Go and take your testimony. Go for it. You are free,” Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah told the Minister as he offered his blessings.

The minister explained that he deemed it necessary to seek spiritual intervention at the Philadelphia church before leaving the country for the international matches.

The Facebook post below has the videos of the Sports Minister seeking divine intervention from the spiritual leader Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Reactions to Lil Win's Black Stars dream

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Lil Win shared his purported dream.

Saro wrote:

“Story of the gods.”

Nelson Richway wrote:

“Masa masa, how can you tell us this story?”

Frankie wrote:

“I am hopeful that the Black Stars will get to the quarter finals.”

Dannis wrote:

“Everyone knows Black Stars will not get anywhere.”

Sports Minister Kofi Adams sought spiritual support from Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah ahead of crucial World Cup matches for the Black Stars. Image credit: Michael Oti Adjei, Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

Source: UGC

Eric Boahen shares prediction about Black Stars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, shared a worrying prediction about the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup

He said Ghana should seek spiritual consultation before the tournament, claiming the team looked weak spiritually.

The prophet linked his latest prediction to previous comments he made about Ghana’s friendly matches, sparking intense reactions among football lovers.

Source: YEN.com.gh