Veteran actor and comedian Idikoko has made a rare appearance on social media after many years of disappearing from movies

The Ghanaian legend resurfaced for an interview on UTV's U-Cook show, where he gave fans a glimpse into his acting career

Idikoko's recent appearance has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many happy fans sharing mixed comments

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Veteran actor and comedian Idikoko has resurfaced online, sparking widespread reactions.

Veteran actor Idikoko makes a rare appearance after years of leaving the limelight. Image credit: Idikoko TV, UTV Ghana

Source: UGC

During the Sunday, May 31 episode of UTV's U-Cook show with Empress Gifty, the actor, well-known for his feature in "Idikoko in Holland", made a rare appearance.

Idikoko, who was in his 'fugu', entertained viewers with his cooking and singing skills.

The veteran actor further gave fans a glimpse into his acting career, claiming his feature in "Sakina" brought him to the limelight. He also listed some of the popular movies he produced, including "Agya Koo Gbengbentus".

Idikoko also delved into his educational background. According to the actor, he went to Legon PRESEC for his senior high school education, where he studied business.

He further stated that he went to the University of Ghana Business School, studying accounting and making him a qualified accountant.

Idikoko's resurfacing has caught the attention of many fans, sparking reactions.

The YouTube video of Idikoko is below:

Idikoko's recent appearance sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after fans sighted Idikoko after many years of leaving the limelight.

Magdalene Ama Owusu wrote:

"Waoooo, still looking young. Good old days."

Gifty Marfo wrote:

"The greatest comedian of all time, Idikoko. Always looking young."

Emma Blankson wrote:

"Eiiiii, it's been a long time since I saw Idkoko."

Jenny wrote:

"How come he still looks so young? Wow, what's his age?"

Martha wrote:

"Eiii, Idikoko, we miss you ooooh."

Veteran actress Doris Sackitey resurfaces after a long absence from Ghana's movie scene. Image credit: UTV, UGC

Source: Facebook

Veteran actress Doris Sackitey resurfaces

Meanwhile, Veteran actress Doris Sackitey also resurfaced recently after a long absence from Ghana's movie scene.

Sackitey was one of the most sought-after actresses of the 2000s, where she featured in many movies, including Tentacle, where she played a role alongside award-winning stars such as Nana Ama McBrown.

After many years of going into what many might describe as exile, the veteran actress made a rare appearance on UTV's U Cook on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

During the interview with the host, Empress Gifty, Doris Sackitey gave fans a glimpse into her current condition.

She said she would not mind featuring in a movie, provided the storyline is good, if the opportunity presented itself, and stated that she had faced some personal challenges.

"I am currently not working; I’m just matching time with time and being relevant where I can. My energy is not as vibrant as before. I get tired easily, and I had a little health issue. But if I’m asked to act, it will depend on the storyline and how much I’ll be paid," she said.

Doris Sackitey's appearance on the internet triggered massive reactions, with many reflecting on her stay in the limelight.

The TikTok video of Doris Sackitey being interviewed on U Cook is below:

Actor Apostle John Prah resurfaced online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a new TikTok video showed Apostle John Prah sitting quietly on a plastic chair while listening to gospel music.

Social media users expressed excitement after seeing the preacher again, saying that he looked refreshed, healthy, and more handsome.

The calm moment quickly went viral on social media, as Ghanaian netizens recalled when they last saw Apostle John Prah publicly.

Source: YEN.com.gh