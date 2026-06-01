A 19-year-old entrepreneur has introduced a renewable energy concept aimed at improving solar technology efficiency

The young innovator says she has spent five years researching solutions to challenges affecting solar power systems

Her startup is focused on addressing technical limitations that reduce the effectiveness of existing renewable energy technologies

A 19-year-old entrepreneur has drawn attention online after unveiling a renewable energy concept she believes could help improve the efficiency of solar power systems.

Adaeze Osakwe, founder of Zorako Limited, shared details of her vision in a video posted on social media, where she explained her company's focus on tackling some of the key challenges facing the renewable energy sector.

The 19-year-old entrepreneur shared her renewable energy concept aimed at improving solar efficiency. Photo credit: Amanda-jesse/TikTok, Majority World/Getty Image

Source: UGC

According to Osakwe, one of the biggest obstacles to wider adoption of solar technology is the efficiency of existing solar panels. She believes that addressing this challenge could significantly improve energy access and reliability.

The young entrepreneur revealed that she has spent the last five years researching potential solutions through her startup.

Her work, she said, is aimed at developing systems that can enhance renewable energy performance and help address broader energy challenges.

Osakwe noted that the project has reached a stage where it is ready for laboratory prototyping and further technical evaluation.

She also disclosed that the sudden loss of her father last year affected some aspects of the project's development, particularly infrastructure support. Despite the setback, she said she remained committed to advancing the initiative.

The entrepreneur is now seeking strategic partnerships and opportunities to further develop and test the technology.

Her story has attracted attention on social media, with many users praising her determination, resilience and commitment to innovation at a young age.

As conversations around renewable energy continue to grow, Osakwe's efforts have highlighted the role young innovators can play in addressing some of the world's most pressing energy challenges.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh