TV3 Afternoon Show co-presenter Anita Akuffo held her traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2026, with Joy FM's Fifi Folson sharing the first footage online

The couple, Anita Akuffo and Sanaa Opoku, were seen standing before wedding decor bearing their names as Folson congratulated them with an enthusiastic caption

Days before the ceremony, Anita had released pre-wedding photos on Instagram showing the couple in coordinated black outfits

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The first video of Anita Akuffo’s traditional wedding ceremony has popped up on social media and stirred excitement.

Anita Akuffo and Sanaa Opoku: First Video From TV3 Host's Traditional Wedding Ceremony Emerges

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Anita Akuffo, the co-presenter of TV3's The Afternoon Show, released lovely pre-wedding photos.

The images, released on Instagram, showed her and her future husband, Sanaa Opoku, dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita Akuffo wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle.

Sanaa complemented her with a tailored black suit over a black shirt, accessorised with stylish eyeglasses and a simple stud earring.

Anita Akuffo’s traditional wedding

On Friday, May 22, 2026, Joy FM broadcaster Fifi Folson sparked drama on social media after sharing the first footage from Anita Akuffo’s traditional wedding ceremony.

The video showed him with the couple, who were dressed for the ceremony and standing in front of their beautiful wedding decor designed with their names, “Anita and Sanaa”.

Folsom expressed excitement with the couple, who also mirrored his happiness.

He shared the video with the caption:

“Mr and Mrs Opoku Sanaa. Ayekooooooo. May the Lord bless this union,” he wrote.

The Instagram video is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh