Salma Mumin has advised women against partners who play no role in their careers and future despite having the resources

She described being in a relationship with such an unsupportive partner as being in the wrong place

The Ghanaian actress was a guest on the radio show Ayekoo Ayekoo hosted by Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5FM

Salma Mumin has a word of caution for her fellow ladies. She advised women against partners who do not support and invest in their future despite being financially capable. The Ghanaian actress made this statement during an interview on Accra FM to promote her upcoming movie, All or Nothing.

To the actress, men should be caring enough to finance the business or education of their women if they are in a better financial position. She, however, clarified that it is not compulsory but fair to be concerned about the development of their female partners.

Explaining her stance further, she quizzed;

If he doesn't help you, who would help you?

Reactions To Salma Mumin's Statement

YEN.com.gh sighted netizens applauding the actress for her knowledge and choice of words.

nanakwame009

It’s the truth. If a man is capable financially of pushing you as a woman to be the best you can be, and he doesn’t, of course, you are at the wrong place. Like she said, “if he is capable”.

yawoppongnyarko1

Key statement: 'if he is capable.' Very well constructed, and I agree with her.

annas_recipe

Same thing applies to man.. ladies help your husband ooo they also need help

Other social media users disagreed with her.

otuahene_gh

The lady's mind is limited

daniel_wealth

Like seriously

All Or Nothing

Salma Mumin is gearing up for the release of All Or Nothing, with an all-star cast comprising John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Pascaline Edwards, Christabel Ekeh, and Anthony Woode, among others.

The movie, set for premiere on 10 September, touches on submission, respect, tolerance and love in marriage.

Yvonne Nelson Holds Movie Premiere In Zambia

In other news, Yvonne Nelson successfully premiered her self-produced movie, Fifty Fifty in Zambia. The actress made a 24-hour trip to the East African country with fellow actor Majid Michel.

Both actors were received with much love as fans filled the Arcade Shopping Centre in Lusaka, Zambia.

