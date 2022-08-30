Popular Ghanaian Tiktoker, Asantewaa has flaunted her beautiful mum in an adorable video that went viral on social media

Asantewaa and her mother did an energetic dance that left folks gushing over how adorable they looked together

The Tiktoker looked very much like her mother, and the duad looked very excited as they bonded via a TikTok challenge

Asantewaa, a famous Ghanaian TikToker, has impressed folks as she unveiled her mother in one of her TikTok videos.

Asantewaa and the woman did a beautiful dance as part of a viral TikTok challenge. The woman looked very much like Asantewaa, who said she was showing the world her mother.

TikToker Asantewaa Source: zionfelix

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa's mum showed where the TikToker gets her looks and talent from. She energetically moved her body to the tune in the background effortlessly, despite her age, to the surprise of netizens.

Asantewaa synced with her mum beautifully in the video as the adorable duad moved in a uniform manner. Other TikTokers have joined the 'Show Your Mama' trend started by Asantewaa.

The TikToker has been very influential in the space she operates in and commands one of the largest following on TikTok. She has gradually grown into one of the biggest brands in Ghana.

Netizens Praise Asantewaa And Mother

skincare_havengh was impressed:

It's mama's energy for me

elly_elorm also reacted:

this is nice to watch ❤️...go mama!

she_lovesminalyntouch also said:

This girl is beautiful oooo chai

nyameba_posh also wrote:

They look alike❤️❤️dats beautiful

kyeboah591 also commented:

I love to dance with you dear queen

Source: YEN.com.gh