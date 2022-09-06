A lovely couple has named their newly-born daughter after award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson

The actress attended the naming ceremony of her goddaughter recently and has shared a video online

In the video, the baby's father showered praises on the actress as he explained why he was nming his daughter after her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Star Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has become the latest godmother in town after a couple named their cute daughter after her.

Yvonne Nelson attended the naming ceremony of her goddaughter and shared a video on social media.

In the video posted on her Instagram page, Yvonne Nelson is dressed in a white-coloured maxi shirt and a pair of red high-heeled shoes.

A couple has named their daughter after Yvonne Nelson Photo source: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

The actress took the baby from her mother before walking toward a pastor who stood with a group of people. The pastor took the baby and prayed for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Later, the actress took the microphone to share a few words. She revealed that she was grateful for the honour done her by the baby's

The girl's father then explained why he named his daughter after Yvonne. According to him, the actress has greatly impacted his life as a friend, with positivity coming from her side.

"Before someone decides to name his child after another person, he or she must have had so much impact. I came to Accra a long time ago, but since I met Yvonne Nelson, her impact has been so huge.

"I've been talking to her. She is very positive, so I felt that if I have a beautiful daughter like Yvonne Nelson, I would want her to emulate the characters of Yvonne.

"Yvonne is hardworking and industrious. If you meet her for a minute, whatever she says can you take you places," he said.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh