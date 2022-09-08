Ashanti Airlines has been selected as a strategic partner for Ghana's new national carrier

The company, owned by Osei Kwame Despite and his partner Ernest Sarpong, beat Ethiopian Airlines and JNH Group in the race to operate Ghana's flag carrier

A new name for the national airline will soon be announced to the public

Ghana is set to fly a national carrier again following the selection of an indigenous company, Ashanti Airlines, as a strategic investor for the country's home-based air carrier.

Ashanti Airlines, according to a report by AviationGhana, is owned by popular businessmen Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong. Osei Kwame Despite owns many successful businesses under the Despite Group of Companies.

The report disclosed that the company has already acquired an Air Carrier License (ACL) and an Air Operator Certificate is within reach. That certificate would authorize the company to conduct specified commercial air transport operations. The ACL was acquired in 2019 for domestic, regional, and intercontinental flights.

Osei Kwame Despite (L) and Ernest Sarpong are partners in Ashanti Airlines. Source: UGC.

It is not yet clear when the airline will start operation. However, rumours say operations could start by the end of this year since the company has started looking for qualified people to employ.

Ashanti Airlines edged ahead of JNH Group and Ethiopian Airlines to win the bid as operator of Ghana’s national flag carrier.

Ghana has been struggling to revive its national carrier since the collapse of Ghana International Airlines in 2010. Before this, Ghana Airways also collapsed in 2004.

Since then, the country has been trying to set up a new home-based carrier without much success. Previous MoUs with Ethiopian Airlines and EgyptAir at different times fell on the rocks.

Subsequently, a committee to vet proposals for a new national carrier was set up, leading to the selection of Ashanti Airlines.

A new name is scheduled to be selected for the new national carrier.

