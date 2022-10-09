With the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif keeps breaking records on the various music streaming platforms

From smashing records on music platforms like Boomplay and Audiomack, Black Sherif has also conquered various charts on Spotify in Nigeria

His 14-track album is currently charting above that of top Nigerian acts such as Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, and more

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has made waves with his debut album, The Villain I Never Was. The 14-track project, since its release on October 6, 2022, has experienced success on various music streaming sites, including Spotify.

On its first day of release, the album made a glorious entry into the platform's Weekly Top Albums Chart in Nigeria, debuting at Number 8. The album chart was based on streams from September 30 to October 6, 2022.

Black Sherif on Nigeria's Spotify Charts Photo Source: @blacksherif_, Spotify Charts

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's album currently surpasses Wizkid's Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition, the longest charting album, having been on the prestigious chart for 34 consecutive weeks. With this feat, the Soja crooner is the highest charting Ghanaian and Non-Nigerian artist.

The Weekly Top Albums chart also has fellow Ghanaian singer King Promise whose 5-Star album occupies the 120th position on the 200-spot chart.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In addition, Black Sherif has three songs from the album on the Weekly Top Songs Chart: Soja at Number 25, Second Sermon Remix at Number 142, and Kweku The Traveller at 164. The Konongo-native extended his domination on the Spotify charts in Nigeria by ranking 23rd on the Top Weekly Artists Chart and peaking at Number 19 on the Top Daily Songs Chart.

Black Sherif's New Album Features On Billboards In Major Cities In The United States

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif had overtaken some major billboards in some of the biggest cities in the United States of America. Pictures of his billboard placement had surfaced on the internet to the admiration of netizens.

According to the pictures circulating online, the billboards were placed in Los Angeles, California, New York, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: YEN.com.gh