Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci has come a long way in her quest to become a well-known entertainer

The controversial TV personality once auditioned for the music reality show Vodafone Icons and got bounced 12 years ago

A video of Mona Gucci performing Alicia Keys No One at the audition has popped up stirring laughter online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian television personality Mona Gucci, known in private life as Abigail Semeha, has a talent for singing and once auditioned in a reality show.

It turns out the Onua TV presenter attended the auditions for Vodafone Icons, one of the music talent hunt reality shows in the 2010s.

A video of Mona Gucci's audition has surfaced online. In the video, Mona Gucci is seen dressed in a black dress with white trims. She sang Alicia Keys' No One and looks to have done her best with the vocals but she was bounced.

Mona Gucci auditioned for Vodafone Icons 12 years ago Photo source: @monagucciofficial, @tutugyaguonline1

Source: Instagram

Prior to having her session, Mona Gucci had granted an audition interview. She introduced herself as Abigail and went ahead to brag about having her swag on.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Instagram blogger @adwoatutugyagu who first shared the video indicated that the Onua TV presenter partook in the show 12 years ago.

"12 years ago when SP went to Vodafone Icons auditions, she got bounced tho.. She then decided to be a TV presenter Let me leave this one here to calm my nerves as my page has been restored again.. I’ll be back ," the caption to the video read.

See the video below:

Ghanaians react to Mona Gucci's Vodafone Icons audition

The video has stirred funny reactions on social media as many had not expected anything like concerning Mona Gucci.

afia1604 said:

Heeeeeerrrrr be careful what u do on the internet today oooo,any way she get good voice or u said I shd go and wiwi and sleep

hajiawan_30 said:

"If Eno bi today was a person, anyway wa climb to the top mmom anaa."

jochy_praise said:

")siiiii mu aky3 paaaa se3 not bi today oooh boi3."

duvet_palace sd:

"At least she’s didn’t give up bcos she was bounced, she still did well for herself..these things should motivate some of you instead of teasing her always. She’s also human ooo I bet most of you can’t stand what you put her through but 3y3 Nipa su. Have fun."

Jackie Appiah celebrates his handsome son's 17th with dapper photo, fans gush over his good looks

In other news, star actress Jackie Appiah has shared a stylish photo of her son, Damien Agyemang, on social media.

Jackie Appiah shared the photo in celebration of Damien's 17th birthday which fell on October 13, 2022.

The photo has stirred a lot of reactions from the actress' followers some of whom are impressed by Damien's growth and good looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh