Barbara Mahama, wife of the late Captain Mahama has shared some motivational quotes on Instagram

The top fashion designer and chief executive officer celebrated her birthday in September in beautiful dresses

The beautiful personality has two handsome boys with the late captain Mahama who was lynched in Denkyire

Ghanaian businesswoman, Barbara Mahama, is using her Instagram page to motivate lots of Ghanaians especially young women with her inspiring and thoughtful quotes.

Over the years, the beautiful mother of two has been promoting her fashion while sharing photos of herself in gorgeous outfits with motivating captions.

Barbara Mahama, the late wife of Captain Mahama slays in these photos. @Barbara_mahama

YEN.com.gh shares five inspiring Instagram posts by Barbara Mahama.

1. What things are you taking for granted? Every day is a miracle so be grateful. If you can eat be grateful. Grateful that you are alive. Be grateful that you can talk, you can smile, can move. Someone is struggling to eat, talk, sleep and even smile.

Dear God, we are grateful for everything when we sleep and wake up. We won't think it's normal and we won't think it's our right to wake up. When we go through the day successfully, we won't think it's by our might. Thank you!!!

Barbara Mahama, wife of the late Captain Mahama looks beautiful in a white dress. @Barbara_mahama

2. Today, my message is short. When you fall, pick yourself up, and when you finish picking yourself up, help that neighbor who fell and couldn't get up

Barbara Mahama, wife of the late Captain Mahama looks stunning in corporate wear. @Barbara_mahama

3. When God says the rives will not drown you and the fire will not burn you, this is what it looks like.

As for this year, the words are not coming but you know my heart is bursting with gratitude dear God. Thank you! Happy Birthday Barbara!

Barbara Mahama, wife of the late Captain Mahama glows in an elegant birthday shoot.@Barbara_mahama

4. When you truly love yourself, you emit positive energy. You don't feel you have to compete. You can shine in your space. You can lift people up. Be at peace with yourself!.

Barbara Mahama, wife of the late Captain Mahama shares a beautiful selfie in corporate wear. @Barbara_mahama

5. Peace, faith, healing, restore, recover. On this journey, family is who wants to be family, friend is who wants to be a friend. Let God be God.

Barbara Mahama, wife of the late Captain Mahama slays in a white dress. @Barbara_mahama

The late husband of Barbara Mahama, Major Maxwell Mahama was cruelly slain on May 29, 2017, at Denkyira Obuasi in Ghana's Central Region.

He was exercising through the town one early morning when word of his death broke. He was falsely accused of being an armed robber, and as a result, the community members wrongfully lynched him.

After his passing, the entire Denkyra Obuasi hamlet became a ghost town. The community received a large military deployment, forcing the locals to flee for their lives. Some people were subsequently detained and are currently in court.

The mother-of-two boys celebrated her birthday on September 26 with gorgeous photos designed by her fashion brand, Signature Fashion House Gh.

The successful fashion designer and styled has collaborated with many celebrities for their red carpet dresses as well as corporate looks for their news presentation or entertainment show reviews.

Barbara Mahama's fashion brand has also graced top fashion shows with its unique and breathtaking collections always receiving many accolades for her creativity.

