TikToker and brand influencer Hajia Bintu recently released a new set of photos on social media

The photos have Hajia Bintu posing in trousers which had parts cut out to show off her thick thighs

After sharing the photos, the TikTok star has got many of her followers excited and sharing funny reactions

Ghanaian TikTok star, model, and brand influencer Hajia Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, has turned heads again online.

Hajia Bintu got tongues wagging as she stepped out in a pair of tight pants that showed off her thick stature.

In a new set of photos shared on her Instagram page, Bintu wore a lemon-green crop top showing her flat tummy. She matched the top with a pair of jogging pants which had parts of its front cut out to reveal her fleshy thighs.

Hajia Bintu has stunned in new photos Photo source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star had her hair nicely done and rocked a sleek pair of sunglasses to complete her gorgeous look.

Hajia Bintu who recently bought a Jaguar car seemed to be going on a road trip but was not traveling in the Jaguar. She posed in front of a black Mercedes Benz.

The first slide had Bintu hold the spectacles. In the second, she held her hips before holding the car in the third.

Sharing the photos, Bintu decided to go motivational by giving her followers a piece of inspiration.

"Be the person you want to have in your life," she said.

Hajia Bintu's photos stir reactions

The photos shared by Hajia Bintu have got many of her followers to fall in love with her.

fatimaali0244 said:

"Your Mama born you waaa, beautiful bae."

hypedteensconnect said:

"Bintu suits you."

mharmmha said:

"My foine other half ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

strawberry_official sid:

"Body mu promax."

