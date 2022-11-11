Businessman Osei Kwame Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei, has been called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer

Kennedy, the General Manager of Despite Media, was part of the almost 800 new lawyers who were enrolled for the 2022/2023 year

A video has popped up showing Kennedy at the enrollment ceremony rocking his lawyers' gown and wig

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The General Legal Council's enrolment of new lawyers as members of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for the year 2022/2023 is currently underway.

Among the many new lawyers who are being called to the Ghana Bar at the ceremony which is being held at the Accra International Conference Centre is Kennedy Osei.

Kennedy Osei, the first son of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, just like his colleagues, is being called to the Bar after completing his studies at the Ghana School of Law. Ghanaweb reports that a total of 785 lawyers are being enrolled this year.

Kennedy Osei has been called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer Photo source: @kennedyosei, @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Osei slept in class and thought his mates at the Ghana School of Law

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the news of Kennedy Osei's call to the Ghana Bar triggered loads of reactions on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video popped up showing Kennedy Osei's time at the Ghana School of Law and the effort he put in to pass his exams.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy was seen sleeping under a table after learning. A part of the video also showed Kennedy Osei standing in front of his mates and lecturing them on a topic.

From the video, the Despite Media General Manager seems to have put in a lot of effort to achieve this feat and after all that trouble, he deserved to pass out in style.

Kennedy Osei's appearance at the Ghana Bar call

A video from the ceremony popped up showing Kennedy Osei seated among his mates and waiting to be called up to the dais.

In the video shared on Instagram by blogger @nkonkonsa, Kennedy rocked his lawyers' gown and wig while he sat with a 'serious' face. Hs dressing was on point as usual.

Video of Kennedy Osei at Ghana Bar call triggers reactions

The video of Kennedy Osei's call to the Ghana Bar has got many social media users sharing different opinions.

adowaapapabi28 said:

Those that have their lives even secured by their parents knew how to comport themselves to get into such a profession and this girl thinking she is the only person who can come out to speak for a community that the laws of the land speaks against just wasted the efforts of her parents and family. It's sad but she caused this for herself.

kidizzled said:

"The year is 2022,Ghana an independent country and a republic made up of negroes still requires their lawyers and judges to wear ugly blonde wig from their colonizers. What is wrong with us???."

sista_frimps asked:

Is he tired or what ? His facial expressions tho

Ama Governor denied call to Ghana Bar over YouTube/TikTok videos & tweet

Meanwhile, a popular tweep, Ama Governor, had been denied a call to become a member of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Ama Governor, known in private as Elorm Ababio, a graduate of Ghana Law School, was expected to be called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.

But reports emerged online that Ama Governor the General Legal Council (GLC) has refused her the call.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh