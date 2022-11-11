General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, will officially become a lawyer on November 11, 2022, after 7 years of going through law school in Ghana

First photos of the lawyer-to-be have surfaced online, and it is a breathe to behold as many are gushing over how handsome he looks

More congratulatory messages are pouring in for him as he achieves yet another milestone in his life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, will be called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022, and photos of him rocking his uniform as a Lawyer-to-be has surfaced online.

Kennedy Osei. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In the series of photos shared by the media company he spearheads, UTV Ghana, Kennedy Osei was spotted dressed in his official Lawyer uniform.

It was a black and white outfit with a white band wrapped around his neck. He topped his look with a wig worn by lawyers to court. He wore a black pair of trousers, a white shirt, and covered up with a black suit.

Kennedy Osei beamed with smiles as the memorable moment was being captured.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The photos were captured by a renowned Ghanaian photographer, Manual Photography.

Many react to photos of Kennedy Osei rocking his lawyer uniform

cassandradwumah:

It looks good on him, congrats. Lawyer with a good attitude

abenaa_angiee:

Congratulations lawyer Ken

vickyzugah:

Congratulations GM

mayakaybeauty_palace:

Congratulations ❤️❤️

Ama Governor: Details Of 'Concerned Citizen' Who Reported Ghanaian YouTuber To GLC Revealed, Photos Emerge

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular Ghanaian YouTuber and socialite Ama Governor, has been in the news lately after her being called to the bar was put on hold after one concerned citizen reported misconduct issues to the Ghana Bar Association.

Without revealing the true identity, the 'Concerned Citizen' wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana and the Chairperson of the Ghana Legal Council.

On the letter, the person signed off as Hajia Sidiru and added their true contact. This has urged many Netizens to use identity identification apps, such as True Caller, to discover the true identity of the supposed 'Concerned Citizen'.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh