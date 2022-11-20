Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has posted candid pictures of herself and one of her doting daughters

The mother of four posted the lovely Instagram photos on Sunday, November 20, eliciting sweet reactions from fans

Many of her followers and fans who took to the comment section expressed admiration for the mother-daughter duo

Beautiful actress, Nadia Buari, has released candid pictures of herself and one of her daughters as she captured a doting moment with the child.

Photos of Nadia Buari and her daughter. Credit: iamnadiabuari.

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari and her daughter hug each other

The mother of four posted the lovely Instagram images on Sunday, November 20. The candid photos of the adorable moment show the sweet bond between the duo.

The actress and her daughter sported casual outfits as they hugged and held each other. The mother-daughter duo put their arms around one another, with Nadia Buari smiling.

Nadia Buari, 39, sported no makeup in the honest pictures as she gave fans a look into the special bond she shares with her children.

Fans reacted to the beautiful pictures. Read some of the comments below:

Fans express admiration for Nadia Buari and her daughter

Aalphonce posted:

My best actress in Africa.

Aminah_dorothy256 commented:

Mother of flowers.

Mathiaspreciouss said:

Lots of love.

Jo_jo_451 said:

Beautiful mom and daughter.

