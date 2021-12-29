44-year-old Nana Ama McBrown drops video looking like 16-year-old, trends on IG

Stars actress Nana Ama McBrown has wowed her teeming fans and followers with a stunning video on her Instagram handle

The award-winning actress was seen dressed beautifully as she beamed with smiles inside the studios of UTV

Nana Ama McBrown has been noted for posting beautiful videos and photos of herself all year round

Star actress and TV show host extraordinaire, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, has dazzled many on social media with her recent video that saw her oozing beauty and class.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Ama McBrown was seen posing inside the studios of United Television on the set of United Showbiz.

The veteran actress was seen wearing a beautiful black long-sleeved see-through shirt over a cream skirt as she beamed with her usual infectious smile.

Excerpts of the video saw the United Showbiz TV host posing at different spots in the studio while complimenting her looks with expensive-looking jewellery and a pair of black boots.

After posting the video, Nana Ama McBrown captioned it:

"My Beautiful Self @naadsluxuryhair_#Eboso #BRIMM"

Many react to the video

Colleagues, as well as ardent followers of the on-screen goddess, took to the comment section to shower glowing words on the actress.

edufu7 came in with the comment:

"Mom you never disappoint"

preciousadu7 wrote:

"My beautiful Nana Ama"

brooklynsteve85 noted:

"Favorite crush"

qu_een2384 had this to say:

"My role model"

There were many comments that showed that fans of Nana Ama McBrown were happy to see her latest glow.

