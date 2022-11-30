A Ghanaian man has issued a strong warning to Uruguay's Luis Suarez after a historic incident that happened 12 years ago at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa

The man entered the Instagram direct messages of the Uruguayan player to leave a voice note warning him to desist from causing a similar incident in the upcoming match between both countries

The audio has triggered old memories as many Ghanaians laugh at the audio, others also give Suarez a warning as well

A Ghanaian man has entered the direct messages of Uraguayan player Luis Suarez to leave a voice note for him ahead of the Ghana versus Uraguay match on December 2, 2022, at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Luis Suarez and Asamoah Gyan during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While doing his best to deliver his message in English, he fell short of words and switched to speaking the local language he was comfortable with, which was Asante Twi.

In the viral audio, he reminded Suarez about the incident that happened 12 years ago at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Still pained by the incident, the man warned Suarez not to think of repeating that incident again when his country meets the Black Stars on Friday.

Making an ironic statement using Suarez's teeth, he cautioned him to be disciplined during the upcoming game since it was his teeth that caused Ghana's downfall during the match in 2010.

This comes after Suarez hit the football by using his hands to prevent it from entering the net denying Ghana of a goal and a spot in the semi-finals.

Reactions as Ghanaian man laments bitterly in Luis Suarez's Instagram DM

adwoapokuaah1 said:

Our people never disappoint who else heard Sualez

Yhaa Ehny remarked:

If you make quen, we shall quen you

Celebrity made Gh said:

straight from the Ghana

G Millianoo said:

“You use you’re long Teet”

AFRIYIE ❤️commented:

You remember 12years ago?????

sklay commented:

Sualez ampa Ashanti to the whole wiase

Adwoa5 to 7 remarked:

Straight from the GhanaBut seriously we are warning you, Suarez

patrickanika opined:

Yooo fr fr I love being a Ghanaian ”straight from the Ghana”

Source: YEN.com.gh