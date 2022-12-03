A Ghanaian eatery broke the internet when pictures of it were shared in a Facebook group by a user, "Bra Kofi Elijah"

The pictures showed an eatery, popularly known in Ghana as a "chop bar", labelled with descriptions that were only peculiar to hospitals

Several netizens could not contain themselves as they shared their thoughts in the comments of the post

Facebook user Bra Kofi Elijah gave many people something to laugh about when he shared photos of a chop bar in Ghana with hospital labels. The chop bar, called "Stomach Clinic", had labels such as O.P.D., Consulting Room and Dispensary Room, which showed the various parts of the chop bar.

The chop bar is designed to imitate a hospital. Photo credit: Bra Kofi Elijah

Source: Facebook

Many applauded the creativity of the eatery's owner and wondered why the best analogy they could come up with was that of a hospital. Some saw the funny side of the post and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Maxwell Ekow Smith-Arthurs said:

I know here. It's in a town called Obuadaka. Around Aburi area

Mastarich Anani Tsiph added:

Sosket, and there is momo agent written boldly on his signboard "SIKA NSO NNIPA MTN MOBOILE MONEY . I will write on mine, "Nana p3 Sika dodo" mobile money agent

Doe-Quarshie Michael commented:

I base around Ayi Mensah. Anybody who wanna go there this weekend, just link up; let's go and have fun. My car can take 2 or 3 people because it is a small car . Thanks

Gifty Gassor remarked:

The owner might have been a health worker

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about some aeroplanes found across the world that have been transformed into lovely eateries, such as the La Tante DC10 in Accra, Ghana. The conversion of planes into eateries demonstrates how inventive individuals can be worldwide. People travel from near and far to dine at the "plane restaurants," which provide their patrons with a bizarre dining experience. Thus, unique restaurant designs are gradually replacing traditional restaurants.

Source: YEN.com.gh