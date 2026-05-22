Videos of Anita Akuffo and Opoku Sanaa's traditional wedding have emerged online, exciting social media users

The videos show the TV3 presenter and her husband looking simple but classy for their special occasion

Fans have been impressed by the simplicity and have flooded social media with heartfelt congratulatory messages

Media personality Anita Akuffo and her husband, Opoku Sanaa, have earned plaudits online after the first videos from their traditional wedding emerged online.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Anita Akuffo, the co-presenter of TV3's The Afternoon Show, released lovely pre-wedding photos.

"Simple Like That": Anita Akuffo's Traditional Wedding Video Impresses Fans

Source: Instagram

The images, released on Instagram, showed her and her future husband, Sanaa Opoku, dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita Akuffo wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle.

Sanaa complemented her with a tailored black suit over a black shirt, accessorised with stylish eyeglasses and a simple stud earring.

Anita Akuffo’s traditional wedding

On Friday, May 22, 2026, Joy FM broadcaster Fifi Folson sparked drama on social media after sharing the first footage from Anita Akuffo’s traditional wedding ceremony.

The video showed him with the couple, who were dressed for the ceremony and standing in front of their beautiful wedding decor designed with their names, “Anita and Sanaa”.

Folson expressed excitement with the couple, who also mirrored his happiness.

He shared the video with the caption:

“Mr and Mrs Opoku Sanaa. Ayekooooooo. May the Lord bless this union,” he wrote.

The Instagram video is below.

Anita Akuffo displays wedding ring

In a video shared on her Instagram story, Anita Akuffo, who was seen in a kente outfit, turned her wedding ring side by side, proving that she is finally a part of the married family.

A view of the ring has shown luxury. It is believed to be a diamond ring, given its glamorous nature.

The scene has caught the attention of many fans as they flooded social media to share more congratulatory messages.

Fans praise Anita Akuffo's simple traditional wedding

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

"Awww am so happy for Anita. Her husband looks so godly."

maame_esi_haizel said:

"Simple, Quiet fɛfɛɛfe❤️❤️❤️."

tantigh said:

"Anita n simplicity 5&6 go girl 😍😍😍😍."

mz_brown__ said:

"Decency de3 3y3 paaa, happy for you girl"

aprilmaana said:

"Eiii simple saaa?"

classyjudygh said:

"Aaaaw, this is beautiful, congratulations to Sanaa and Anita, may God bless your union"

Source: YEN.com.gh