Film icons Jackie Appiah and Kafui Danku have led a deeply sombre delegation to comfort the elderly mother of the late Beverly Afaglo Baah

Arriving at the family residence following Beverly’s sudden passing on Sunday, May 24, 2026, the actresses bypassed formal protocols to sit directly with the completely broken matriarch

The visit has exposed a devastating family history; the frail elderly woman, who relies on a walking stick for physical stability, has now lost her husband and two of her children to cancer

The agonising reality of a mother outliving her family has cast a dark, suffocating shadow over the country, transforming the private residence of the late Beverly Afaglo into a sanctuary of raw, unadulterated trauma.

Film icons Jackie Appiah and Kafui Danku comfort the bereaved mother of Beverly Afaglo. Image credit: Beverly_Afaglo, nkonkonsa/Instagram

Source: UGC

As the Ghallywood fraternity establishes a permanent presence on the ground to handle the logistics for the upcoming one-week observation at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, the public's focus has turned to the catastrophic emotional toll on Beverly’s mother.

Beverly Afaglo's mom loses three to cancer

In deeply moving, painful footage emerging from the private mourning quarters, actresses Jackie Appiah and Kafui Danku, both close personal friends of Beverly, were seen entering the inner rooms draped in traditional dark funeral cloth.

The atmosphere broke down completely when they approached Beverly's elderly mother. The matriarch, who already relies heavily on a walking stick to maintain her physical stability, was completely incapacitated by tears.

In a beautiful, protective display of authentic daughterhood, both Jackie and Kafui immediately lowered themselves to the floor, her tightly as she rocked back and forth.

The sheer weight of the elderly woman's grief has raised massive concerns among relatives and friends. In an industry where Beverly was widely celebrated for constantly flaunting and honouring her mother, calling her the absolute heartbeat of her life, the mother is now left to face an incredibly lonely reality.

This marks the third time the cruel hand of cancer has stripped away her core support system; having previously buried her husband and another child to the same diagnosis, the loss of her vibrant daughter-celebrity anchor has completely shattered her world.

The TikTok video below shows the moment Jackie Appiah and Kafui Danku showed love to Beverly Afaglo's elderly mother.

The Instagram video below shows the physically distraught mother of Beverly Afaglo being brought out to greet visitors.

Source: YEN.com.gh