Bank of Scotland Unveils Scott McTominay £20 Note Inspired by Amazing Denmark Overhead Kick
- McTominay’s iconic overhead kick is now on a £20 note after Scotland’s World Cup qualification
- Bank of Scotland has honoured Scott McTominay with a rare commemorative currency release
- Only 100 notes have been issued as Scotland celebrates World Cup return after 28 years
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The Bank of Scotland has unveiled a limited edition £20 note featuring Scott McTominay, celebrating Scotland’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 28 years.
The commemorative design marks the nation’s return to football’s biggest stage since 1998.
McTominay’s overhead kick immortalised
The note pays tribute to McTominay’s spectacular overhead kick in Scotland’s 4-2 2026 World Cup qualifying victory over Denmark at Hampden Park on November 18, 2025, a result that sealed qualification.
According to GOAL, the Bank of Scotland said the design blends traditional banknote aesthetics with a modern celebration of the campaign.
The moment has already entered Scottish football folklore, with the goal widely regarded as one of the defining highlights of the qualifying run.
McTominay’s reaction
Speaking at the unveiling, McTominay expressed pride at the honour, saying:
“Reaching the biggest stage of world football is something every player dreams of, and I know it means everything to our fans,” the midfielder stated.
“Moments like that belong to everyone who follows the team, so seeing my goal featured on a Scottish banknote feels incredibly special.”
Meanwhile, only 100 notes have been printed, with half available to the public through auctions, prize draws, and events in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Proceeds will support Crisis Scotland in its work to tackle homelessness.
Emma Noble added:
“It's been a privilege to work with him to bring it to life in such a unique way, and we're grateful for his support in helping raise funds for Crisis as they work to end homelessness across Scotland.”
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh