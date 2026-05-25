Veteran Actress Pinamang Makes Rare Appearance After Many Years, Shows Massive Transformation
- Veteran Kumawood actress of Pinamang fame has resurfaced after many years of going off the limelight
- Her current appearance has caught the attention of many on social media, given how beautiful she still looks
- Fans, who came across the video of Pinamang, have shared heartfelt comments as they admired her
Popular Ghanaian actress of Pinamang fame has made a rare appearance, stirring widespread reactions.
After years away from the spotlight, Pinamang has finally resurfaced, and social media users cannot keep calm.
The celebrated actress, who won the hearts of many Ghanaians with her outstanding role in the popular movie, recently appeared in a new video that has sparked massive reactions online.
Many fans were surprised by how beautiful and youthful she still looks despite spending years away from the public eye. Her glowing skin has left many people praising her natural beauty and elegance.
Pinamang’s reappearance has also brought back fond memories of the era of Kumawood movies, with fans reflecting on her impact in the Ghanaian movie industry.
The TikTok video of Pinamang is below:
Reactions after Pinamang resurfaced
YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Pinamang made a rare appearance after many years of disappearing from movies.
Nharna Yaa Aries wrote:
“Pinamang is getting old but still looking demure.”
Lyfstyle Girl wrote:
“I have been looking for her for the past few days.”
Fellows wrote:
“One hell of a talented actress, much love, mummy.”
Rebecca Amankwaah wrote:
“She is growing paaa.”
Geyhey Mom wrote:
“Waoooo our mummy is growing kakra ooo.”
Veteran actress Doris Sackitey resurfaces
Meanwhile, Veteran actress Doris Sackitey also resurfaced recently after a long absence from Ghana's movie scene.
Sackitey was one of the most sought-after actresses of the 2000s, where she featured in many movies, including Tentacle, where she played a role alongside award-winning stars such as Nana Ama McBrown.
After many years of going into what many might describe as exile, the veteran actress made a rare appearance on UTV's U Cook on Saturday, May 9, 2026.
Akuapem Poloo shares last chat and promise Beverly Afaglo made to her before her death, stirs emotions
During the interview with the host, Empress Gifty, Doris Sackitey gave fans a glimpse into her current condition.
She said she would not mind featuring in a movie, provided the storyline is good, if the opportunity presented itself, and stated that she had faced some personal challenges.
"I am currently not working; I’m just matching time with time and being relevant where I can. My energy is not as vibrant as before. I get tired easily, and I had a little health issue. But if I’m asked to act, it will depend on the storyline and how much I’ll be paid," she said.
Doris Sackitey's appearance on the internet triggered massive reactions, with many reflecting on her stay in the limelight.
The TikTok video of Doris Sackitey being interviewed on U Cook is below:
Beverly Afaglo confirmed dead by husband
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo was confirmed dead by her husband, Choirmaster of ‘Praye’ fame.
She is reported to have died on May 23, 2026, after battling cancer for two years.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh