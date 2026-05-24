Richard Nii Armah Quaye has proposed a new divorce settlement offer increasing payment for his former wife, Joana Coffie

The businessman allegedly wrote through his lawyers to Joana Coffie's legal representatives and made his proposal known

Ghanaians on social media who heard of the revised settlement thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), a Ghanaian entrepreneur, has made a new divorce settlement offer to his ex-wife, Joana Coffie, after she filed an appeal against the ruling.

The High Court Judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, awarded custody of their children to Joana Cofie.

RNAQ offers Joana Coffie a revised divorce settlement. Photo credit: RNAQ

Source: Instagram

Joana was also awarded a third of their matrimonial home in Dansoman, Accra, allocated as three bedrooms in the building with access to the use of the common facilities such as the sitting room, kitchen, stores, etc. The delivery of a Jaguar XF (2010 model) and a Jaguar Prestige XF (2018 model).

The judge further awarded GH₵300,000 as a lump sum for Joana Cofie instead of the GH₵50 million as compensation she demanded.

However, Joana Cofie seemed unhappy with the relief granted her by the High Court and appealed the decision.

RNAQ makes a new settlement offer

In a video on X, a radio presenter read a letter written by RNAQ's lawyers to Joana Cofie's legal representative.

In the alleged letter, RNAQ increased the initial GH¢300,000 court payment to GH¢2 million and also proposed completing renovations on their shared house for her full ownership.

RNAQ also indicated that he would buy or build Joana another three-bedroom house at Dansoman due to the proximity to his children’s schools.

The Bills Micro-Credit founder also offered to replace the court-assigned vehicles with brand-new ones, including a Mercedes-Benz E-Class and another car of her choice.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to the RNAQ's new divorce offer

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@elcatter said:

"So he could do all this and waited for the court to come in?"

@pizoruiz wrote:

"Is it me or is like it is not enough bi 😁…Nana gye chain of homes bi wor eastlegon erh…the kiddies too GIS anaa?"

@Osikani1_gh said:

"So let's think of this, why would u divorce your wife to give her properties? What's the need? What shows that the next wife or husband will also be good? Charley!"

@hon_adutette wrote:

"If the 2million can be in dollars and also get us back shares in one of our companies, then we may consider."

@espioj said:

"I think RNAQ is being stingy here. The lady says she wants GHC50million. He should just give her the GHC50million. If he keeps lowballing her, she'll keep going to court. She is the mother of his 3 kids, so why make her suffer? The most expensive luxury for rich men is peace of mind."

@I_Am_Winter wrote:

"Every law episode I’ve ever watched, if you’re offered a settlement, the chances that you’re worth more than offered are high, and you’ll win if you continue."

@Bennett_Nkay said:

"As them tender in evidence of her being a co founder dier make he forget any settlement🤣. She might probably want her shares back."

@thatfinedude21 wrote:

"Woman, go tell you if you can offer 2 million, then you can offer 10 million, so it’s not enough🤣🤣."

@Nyame_tumi_so said:

"After it was established at the registrar general office that she was part of the directors who started the quick credit 😆 meaning she was illegitimately removed..smart guy..he should pray she accepts it cos he might be hit with fraud for removing her name illegitimately."

Source: YEN.com.gh