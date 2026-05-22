Ghanaian actor Lil Win had shared a fresh update after cutting open his mattress and questioning what was inside

He had carried the mattress on his head as he returned it to where he said he bought it from

The actor had urged others with similar mattresses to return theirs if they still had their receipts

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Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has shared another update after raising concerns about a mattress he recently bought.

Lil Win carries a mattress back after warning buyers to check theirs. Image credit: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The actor, who had earlier cut open the mattress after complaining of intense body pains, was later seen carrying it on his head as he prepared to return it to where he said he bought it from.

Lil Win returned fake mattress he bought

In the video, Lil Win looked determined as he moved the mattress out of his house. The development came after he claimed the mattress did not contain the type of foam he expected, but rather a rubber-like material.

According to him, he had already contacted the person who sold the mattress to him, and the manager had agreed for him to return it and get his money back.

Lil Win said:

“If you have this same mattress, let’s return it and get your money back. If you have a receipt, I have called the manager who gave it to me. He said I should return it for my money, so I am returning it.”

Lil Win plans to buy original mattress

The actor also said he would not repeat the same mistake, adding that he planned to buy an original mattress and show it to his followers later.

He added:

“I will buy an original mattress and come and show it to all of you.”

Lil Win’s update came after he linked his concern to a recent video he saw about authorities allegedly closing down a mattress company over low standards.

He said the report made him suspicious, especially because he had been feeling body pains after sleeping on his own mattress for about two weeks.

Watch the Instagram video below:

His decision to cut open the mattress and later return it has now given the story a new twist.

While many people were first focused on what he found inside, his latest action shifted the conversation to consumer rights and the importance of keeping receipts after purchase.

The video has also sparked concern among some social media users, as mattresses are items most people buy without checking what is inside.

Many customers only judge by the cover, thickness, and price, without knowing the actual material used in making it.

Lil Win appeared unhappy about the situation but used his experience to caution others. He suggested that people who had bought similar mattresses should check properly and return them if they were not satisfied.

Lil Win cuts the mattress open after a health scare, finds strange material inside. Image credit: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win complained about fake mattress

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win had raised concerns after claiming his new mattress caused him intense body pains for nearly two weeks.

The actor had linked his suspicion to a recent video about authorities closing down a mattress company over alleged poor standards.

He later cut open the mattress in his bedroom and was staggered by what he said he found inside.

Source: YEN.com.gh