Celebrated Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger would not be going to jail after the court revoked the bench warranty meant for her arrest

This comes at the back of Chairman Wontumi filing a case against her and UTV for making defamatory comments against him

The news has warmed the hearts of many netizens as they offer praises onto God for a fair judgement

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger would not be serving jail time after the court revoked the bench warrant for her arrest.

Chairman Wontumi sends Afia Schwarzenegger and UTV to court. Photo Source: @utvghana @faddick

Source: Instagram

Revealing the details to the public, Kwame A Plus, a close friend to Afia Schwar revealed that Afia Schwar's lawyer made these juicy details known to him.

Sharing the news on his Facebook and Instagram page, A Plus noted that the trial judge who presided over the case revoked the bench warranty.

This comes at the back of Chairman Wontumi filing a case against Afia Schwarzenegger, Managing Director of The Despite Media Group Fadda Dickson, actress and tv host Nana Ama McBrown, Entertainment pundit Mr Logic, and musician A Plus.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Chairman Wontumi, defamatory statement were made against him on a show aired on UTV's United Showbiz.

Reacting to the news, Afia Schwar shared a photo of the Ghana Coat of Arms on her official Instagram page.

She captioned the post thanking Jesus, as well as the Judge who presided over the case.

Many people have flooded the comment section of both posts praising God for a fair judgement.

Reactions as Afia Schwar would not be doing jail time

diamondappiah_bosslady commented:

The Lord is good all the time ❤️

villas_boaz said:

I told you don’t mind them cause in spiritual you are a Giant with stars no one can bring you down. God has crowned you with success nothing can bring it down My queen am still with you any day anytime ❤️❤️

maame_gold_dust remarked:

God is Able thank you

iammrsthomford stated:

Enemies no be God

Afia Schwarzenegger Reportedly Jailed Over Chairman Wontumi Case; McBrown, A Plus, Others Fined

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a report by Happy FM indicates that Afia Schwar was sentenced to 10 days in prison over a contempt of court application by Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

It will be recalled Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, started an action seeking to commit Afia Schwar for contempt following her appearance on United Showbiz in July.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh