Celebrated media personality and fashion icon Serwaa Amihere had a good year in terms of drawing the attention of many anytime she stepped out to any event in 2022

From rocking office-inspired looks to slaying on the red carpet, she truly brought her A-game and that is evident in the photos and videos she shared on her social media pages

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the stunning outfits she slayed in the year 2022 that got the internet buzzing

Media personality Serwaa Amihere displayed a variety of her fashion looks in 2022. From wedding guest inspiration to casual looks to how to slay at the office, she truly looked stunning.

Serwaa Amihere stunning looks of 2022. Photo Source: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Lady in gold

In April this year, she slayed in a gold dress. She looked impeccable as the dress accentuated her gorgeous curves.

Her frontal lace wig was held in a bun with bangs on each side of her face to add some style to her look.

Placing her hand on her hip and the other hand on her thigh, she beamed with a smile in the photo.

Serwaa Amihere sparkling in a hand-beaded purple dress

She looked beautiful in her long sleeve purple gown. Hundreds of purple beads were carefully beaded onto the outfit to add outstanding details to the entire outfit.

From the neck region to the arms to the body of the outfit, she sparkled in this look. Her frontal lace wig was held in a bun.

Serwaa glows in green

Beads always make a statement when it comes to Serwaa's outfits. In this look, sparkling beads have been hand-beaded around the green fabric around her left arm and around the left shoulder.

Her hair was held in a bun once again as her beauty radiated in the photo as she slayed in a stunning outfit.

Purple is the colour

Wearing her frontal lace wig in a bun allows the outfit to speak louder than when it is hanging over her shoulders and her back. And that is what Serwaa Amihere seems to do in most of her breathtaking photos.

In this October 2022 post, she rocked a corset dress that highlighted her hourglass figure. The glasslike fabric that was sewn onto the fabric to create a pattern added some spice to her outfit.

Serwaa Amihere rocks brown lace dress

She looked stunning in a brown lace dress, The outfit has long sleeves made in the same fabric as the body of the dress.

It was a turtle neck dress that was knee-length high. She flaunted her ever-white teeth as she smiled in the photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh