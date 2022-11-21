Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has left many awestruck by her infectious beauty as she flaunted her bare face online

In the photo, she flaunted her flawless frontal lace wig and huge black sunglasses and glossy lips

The photo has gotten many people showering her with love emojis and praises as she admire her natural beauty

Media personality and business mogul, Serwaa Amihere, has flaunted her bare face on her social media page, which has sparked reactions among many netizens.

Serwaa Amihere. Photo Source: @Serwaa_Amihere

Source: Twitter

Posting the lovely photo on her official Twitter page, she was spotted wearing a black pair of huge sunglasses covering a major part of her eyes. It was a designer pair of sunglasses that were boxlike in nature.

She wore some lipgloss and had her lips glowing like the midnight sky with a touch of stars. Her frontal lace wig had big curls all over, adding volume to the hair.

She loved stunning in a red dress with long sleeves and buttons at the front section, which she unbuttoned to create a v-shaped neckline.

Serwaa Amihere's no make-up looks causes stir on social media

@jerryquist7 said:

You look far better and more beautiful without makeup if I were you I will never wear makeup trust am a big fun

@roddybyron10 said:

Ever beautiful❤

@yemmmyojo commented:

Bare face beauty

@ImAboagye commented:

It's Illegal to be this beautiful in this country. You must be arrested.

@BaaduHenry remarked:

No make up so beautiful

@RollMoore said:

My new WhatsApp and Twitter pic, watch me

@JElorm_BA said:

I have always doubted, but I must admit upon seeing this picture that you are so pulchritudinous

@Confidence1997 commented:

@Serwaa_Amihere I'm a fan of you but it's because of your lips hun.

@KingsleyOTwum said:

Half of it is covered. This ain’t your face. You are just showing the lips, nose, and forehead, and the lips aren’t even “bare”

