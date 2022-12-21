Global site navigation

Nana Ama McBrown Shows Cleavage In Skintight Jumpsuit, Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Video
Nana Ama McBrown Shows Cleavage In Skintight Jumpsuit, Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Video

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Host of UTV United Showbiz Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah has been spotted looking stunning in a black tinselled jumpsuit that accentuated her curves
  • She was spotted at the opening of Ridge Condos Ghana's new luxury apartments which was held in the golden city of Kumasi
  • She turned heads with her outfit which revealed some cleavage and her flawless skin and makeup at the exquisite event

Media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has gotten many showering her with love emojis as they admire her black star-studded jumpsuit in a video that has surfaced online.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown in a black star-studded dress. Photo Source: @iamamamcbrown @ghkwaku
The loveable actress was spotted at the opening of Ridge Condos Ghana's new luxury apartments in Kumasi.

She was captured in a black jumpsuit that had sparkling elements on the top part to add some spice to her entire outfit. Her outfit revealed some cleavage as she tried to cover up by pulling the fabric upwards so as not to show too much.

Dressed in a black outfit, Nana Ama McBrown slayed her entire look with a pair of silver-heeled sandals that was about 5 inches long and a heart-shaped red mini bag.

Her frontal lace was long enough to touch her backside and voluminous enough to cover her back. It was an ombre wig that was in the shade of honey and black.

Arriving at the venue, she was met with cameras flashing and trying to get a glimpse of her impeccable look.

