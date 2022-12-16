Gospel singer Diana Hamilton has hailed her husband, Dr Joseph Okoi Hamilton, for bagging a Master's degree in the United Kingdom

Hamilton's husband, originally a medical doctor, got a Master of Laws degree from Manchester University

The award-winning singer shared beautiful photos from the graduation ceremony with a lovely caption

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton is a proud wife after her husband, Dr Joseph Hamilton, chalked a new academic feat.

Dr Hamilton, a medical doctor, has bagged a Master of Laws from Manchester University in the United Kingdom.

The proud wife celebrated her husband's achievement with a post on her social media pages on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Diana Hamilton's husband, Joseph Okoi Hamilton, has received a Master of Laws degree from Manchester University Photo source: @dianahamilton

Source: Facebook

One of the posts sighted on Diana's Facebook page showed photos from what looked like the graduation ceremony for her husband

Dr Hamilton was spotted rocking his academic gown and hat. He posed with Diana and they were all smiling. The other photos had him posing alone.

Sharing the photos, the Adom hitmaker expressed how proud she was of her husband's new feat. She went ahead to congratulate him.

"Ever so proud of my husband @Joseph Okoi Hamilton MASTER OF LAWS at The University Of Manchester. Congratulations my love❤️❤️❤️," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh