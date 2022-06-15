Controversial politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed the marriage advice he gives his daughters, now that they are off age

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Agyapong listed three qualities his daughters have to acquire in order to be responsible wives

Many people intrigued by what he said have been moved to share their views on his marriage advice to his seven beautiful daughters

Ghanaian politician and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has dished out some marriage advice which he gives his daughters.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, the controversial New Patriotic Party (NPP) affiliate revealed that one of the main nuggets he gives his daughters is not to get married to someone who is of the same age as them.

Kennedy Agyapong and his daughters. Photo Source: @agy_sisters

Source: Instagram

He noted that it is advisable for women to go in for men who are about 10 years older than them. Justifying that statement, he said:

The advice I give to my daughters. If you want to marry someone, the ideal man has to be about 10 years, in order to always look sexually appealing to the man. If you are of the same age with the man, and you give birth to about two kids, you would end up growing old faster than the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that one thing about men is that they develop late, and that once a lady starts breastfeeding and raising children, your beauty reduces and that is when the man's ego becomes bigger.

Kennedy Agyapong emphasised that with the wide age gap, there is a lot of appetite within the marriage. He added that if the men they get married to begin to cheat, his family members would accuse his daughters of bewitching them.

I advise them. You should know how to cook. You have to respect and you have to be sexually good. Cook good, respect, good sex.

Many people react to Kennedy Agyapong's advice

Monica Roberts95:

Awwwwww this is what I always saying I can’t date someone same age

okotexass:

That is not true when it come to love age doesn’t matter

Efo_Kobla

True but isn’t always a guarantee. My dad is 10yrs older than my mum but the aware3 fell into water

sikapa Jenny:

that's exactly what I have done. and trust me I'm enjoying the pampering

aishamuktar:

Whether he’s older than you or not, you can only keep a man who wants to be kept

maameefyaodeibea:

Then we have a lot to do

nanafrimpong31:

True paaaoo

Kennedy Agyapong's beautiful daughters show the types of men they want

A number of pictures of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong's daughters have been trending on social media.

This follows videos of the lawmaker's daughters which have flooded social media in the past few days. In their latest video, the MP's daughters including Amanda, Tracey, Christabel, Geraldine and others, have joined the 'this or that' challenge.

The sisters chose different things and even revealed their choice between Ghanaian men and men from other countries.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the ladies move one-by-one and went under the other men banner for a moment. After a while, they all moved straight to the Ghanaian men banner meaning they prefer Ghanaian men to guys from other countries.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh