Minalyn Lawani, one of the baby mamas of Ghanaian celebrity blogger Zionfelix, has broken her silence pertaining to pregnancy rumours and her relationship status

She insisted that she was not pregnant and neither has she given birth to Zionfelix's child; however she made some cheating allegations against the blogger

Many of her fervent followers have showered her with heartwarming messages as she goes through a challenging phase in her life

Business Mogul and makeup artist Minalyn Lawani has broken her silence on pregnancy rumours circulating the media as her relationship status with popular celebrity blogger Zionfelix.

Zionfelix and his beautiful family. Photo Source: @minalyntouch @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt statement on her official Instagram page, Minalyn hinted that she is not with Zionfelix's second child and neither has she given birth to his child.

She further revealed that she is no longer in an amorous relationship with the famous celebrity blogger due to cheating allegations.

A part of her statement reads;

"If another woman was able to force her way into our relationship destroying it in the process, then this can obviously be attributed to the fact that my partner availed himself and deliberately opened the door for that to happen," she wrote.

Minalyn then stated that she has moved on with her life and would not be disturbed by the incident that resulted in the breakup between herself and Zion.

Many netizens have sent Minalyn Lawani heartwarming messages as she overcomes challenges times in her relationship with Zionfelix

dicta_bright said:

Good decision; God is in control

dicta_bright stated:

"Gold they say should be sold to the one who knows the value of it"! This is deep!!!

iamabena1 remarked:

God will definitely sail you through ❤️

naalissgh_mua statement:

I like the proverb you added " gold should be sold to the one who knows its value " very very deep. Stay blessed.

glittery_speckles said:

Yesssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!! Waiting for this day is like my life depends on it. You’re too good to be treated like that. I pray the universe favours you in life.

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has not responded to the cheating allegations by Minalyn Lawani, after she issued a public statement.

