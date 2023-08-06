Relationship Advice: Felicia Osei Talks About Her Dream Man And What Expects From Her Partner In Viral Video
- Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has educated her fans on the relevance of Constant communication in every relationship
- The fashionista spoke about her heartbreaks and how she dealt with them in a podcast of Miss Enny
- Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's video, praising her for inspiring them with her stories
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei has shared her thoughts on the importance of communication in every relationship.
In a podcast with Miss Enny, she opened up about her expectations and how some partners fail to keep up after a few weeks of dating.
The KNUST student revealed that dating her can be very difficult because she wants her man to pay attention to every little detail and communicate effectively with her to promote the relationship.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Yvonne Nelson advises the youth to abstain from sex as she visits St. Martin de Porres; Netizens praise her
Felicia Osei added that she doesn't demand money from her man; she needs the man to reciprocate her unconditional love.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on the trending video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Missaliceyeboah stated:
These words are so deep One person can not carry a load initially being carried by two persons
sheil_aaa2 stated:
Sister dating you isn’t difficult if your partner understands you it won’t be difficult for them
arcadio_best stated:
Adwuma wei Mede3 mentumi mmom boi
micky_spencer8 stated:
Awww my love for Felicia always increases as a fan when she speaks . She’s a whole mood . The bayie part got me laughing
porrsh2012 stated:
My philosophy. You can't reply to some messages and leave the rest la
kwartengjusteegmail.co7 stated:
Sister Felicia is that how u are treating Brah Akwasi in the relationship
Felicia Osei talks about guys who always woman their woman to come over to their place
Felicia Osei Rocks Stylish Jacket And Denim Shorts To Asantewaa's 29th Birthday Party
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, a presenter for Onua FM, who looked dapper at Asantewaa's birthday celebration.
The curvy media personality walked to her seat at the celebrity-studded event in a revealing attire that revealed her stunning legs.
Many social media users praised her amazing appearance and original choice of haircut.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh