Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has educated her fans on the relevance of Constant communication in every relationship

The fashionista spoke about her heartbreaks and how she dealt with them in a podcast of Miss Enny

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's video, praising her for inspiring them with her stories

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei has shared her thoughts on the importance of communication in every relationship.

In a podcast with Miss Enny, she opened up about her expectations and how some partners fail to keep up after a few weeks of dating.

Felicia Osei and Miss Enny rock flawless makeup. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

Source: Instagram

The KNUST student revealed that dating her can be very difficult because she wants her man to pay attention to every little detail and communicate effectively with her to promote the relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Felicia Osei added that she doesn't demand money from her man; she needs the man to reciprocate her unconditional love.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Missaliceyeboah stated:

These words are so deep One person can not carry a load initially being carried by two persons

sheil_aaa2 stated:

Sister dating you isn’t difficult if your partner understands you it won’t be difficult for them

arcadio_best stated:

Adwuma wei Mede3 mentumi mmom boi

micky_spencer8 stated:

Awww my love for Felicia always increases as a fan when she speaks . She’s a whole mood . The bayie part got me laughing

porrsh2012 stated:

My philosophy. You can't reply to some messages and leave the rest la

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 stated:

Sister Felicia is that how u are treating Brah Akwasi in the relationship

Felicia Osei talks about guys who always woman their woman to come over to their place

Felicia Osei Rocks Stylish Jacket And Denim Shorts To Asantewaa's 29th Birthday Party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, a presenter for Onua FM, who looked dapper at Asantewaa's birthday celebration.

The curvy media personality walked to her seat at the celebrity-studded event in a revealing attire that revealed her stunning legs.

Many social media users praised her amazing appearance and original choice of haircut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh