Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has kickstarted her YN Tour, focused on educating the youth on the dangers of having early sexual intercourse and the risks associated with it

The author of I Am Not Yvonne Nelson visited her alma mater St. Martin de Porres, to have an open conversation with the students and some teachers

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful photos shared by the businesswoman on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has launched a new project to educate the youth on the dangers of early sex and unprotected sex after her book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The mother-of-one visited the St. Martin de Porres campuses at Dansoman and Weija and encouraged the students to make informed decisions about their sexual health and well-being.

Yvonne Nelson looks stunning in a white shirt and form-fitting pants as she poses with some pupils at St. Martin De Porres. Photo credit: @yvonnenelson

The celebrated role model educated the pupils on the dangers of having unprotected using her real-life story as an example.

She stressed that refraining from sexual activity can significantly lower the chance of STIs and unintended pregnancies, allowing people to concentrate on their education, personal development, and achieving their goals.

Yvonne Nelson was accompanied by fellow actors Prince David Osei, Solomon Fixon Owoo, Dr Sussie Ankuh, and her manager and media practitioner, Francis Addo.

Check out Yvonne Nelson's post below;

Some social media users have commented on Yvonne Nelson's Instagram post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Emma.akuffo stated:

Prince David Osei is what we call a good & supportive friend

Steevebrad stated:

Simplicity is the Brand of the greatest people, I like your smile the love you give back to all your fan is just incredible, I mean, you are a Beautiful soul. Je suis un fan depuis le Cameroun ❤️

Ugwu. joy.395 stated:

I have never seen a celebrity that lives a simple life as this lady. Your simplicity is second to none. Keep being you. Hrt you so much

Kwesiokawa stated:

YN loves her country

mbollebrighter stated:

Yvonne is one in a thousand. I love her so much

cheap.nancey stated:

My likeness for this lady no is for here. Too much

theoriginal_bossman stated:

That smile on your face tells it all... That inner peace. Such a beautiful soul❤️

maesunamma stated:

When a celebrity comes to your school to talk to you, you don’t forget in a hurry what they said.

radu_designs stated:

My daughter was very happy meeting you on that day she said u beautiful

paschalinealex24 stated:

ohemaa

abenakwabuwaa stated:

My Yaa Asantewaa pro max! ❤️❤️❤️ you have no size

kofikoomsongh_ stated:

See the joy in your heart❤️❤️❤️❤️

Check out more photos below;

