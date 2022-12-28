2022 has come to an end and the interesting year had its fair share of controversies and misunderstandings in the Ghanaian entertainment space

Some celebrities went to war with each over all kinds of stuff with some being over serious issues and others being over petty stuff

Afia Schwarzenegger vs Mzbel and Tornado, Shatta Wale vs Bulldog, and Criss Waddle vs R2bees are some of the most notable rifts that happened in 2022

The year 2022 has been an interesting year from beginning to end. Celebrities are known best for entertaining their audiences and Ghanaian celebs did not disappoint at all in that regard.

Top 5 Celebrity Beefs Of 2022

One of the ways celebs entertained Ghanaians was through beefs. 2022 had its fair share of beefs as many notable celebrities went at each other's throats in a war of words. They settled their disputes through social media rants or diss songs. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most heated celebrity rifts in 2022.

1. Shatta Wale Vs Bull Dog

Shatta Wale's name being on a list which concerns beef or controversy does not come as a surprise to many Ghanaians as the dancehall artiste has on numerous occasions gone to war with fellow celebs.

In 2022 Shatta had issues with his former manager, Bull Dog, and a typical Shatta spoke his mind and said some controversial things about Bull Dog.

Shatta accused Bull Dog of being involved in the murder of Kwaw Kese's late manager, Fennec Okyere. This accusation sparked a lot of controversy as Bull Dog and Shatta threw punches at each other.

2, Mummy Dollarz Vs Big Ivy

Ghana's Big Ivy and Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz faced off in a more lighthearted contest that entertained both Nigerians and Ghanaians. The pair exchanged friendly fire on multiple ''diss'' songs and had fans debating over who won.

The battle began when the Nigerians and Ghanaians tried to settle the "who makes the best jolof'' debate. On Mother's Day, CJ Biggerman, a rapper, chose to celebrate his mother, Big Ivy, in a different and unique way.

Cj made a beat for Big Ivy while she rapped about all the things she has done as a mother while proffering advice for some young women on the song, Big Momma.

The music video went viral leaving some Nigerians green with envy. They looked for a challenger to match Big Ivy's impressive rap skills.

Months later, Mummy Dolarz, took it upon herself to represent Nigeria and with the help of her son, comedian Oluwadolarz, she released a diss song throwing shots at Big Ivy. This gave birth to a heated back and forth.

3. Afia Schwarzenegger Vs Mzbel And Tornado

Afia Schwarzenegger like some celebrities on this list is not a stranger to controversy. The actress has had issues with many people in the past.

In 2022, two people she had issues with were, Tornado and Mzbel. The three were involved in an exchange of words which went on for weeks.

The battle was initially between Tornado and Afia but Mzbel got involved in the crosshairs and caught stray bullets from Afia. Mzbel responded by releasing a hilarious diss song "ASIBOLANGA." The exchange between the three went on for weeks before settling down.

4. Amerado Vs Lj

Amerado and Lj settled their differences with diss songs as the pair jabbed each other hard with multiple diss records. This was one of the most exciting beefs of the year as the heated war of words lasted several rounds. Fans from both factions debated over who won the battle on social media.

5. Criss Waddle Vs R2bees

Criss Waddle ended the year on an interesting note as he made a U-turn and went for the necks of R2bees and their associates. Waddle threw 20-plus years of friendship out the window as he went on a long rant on his Snapchat.

The brouhaha began when R2bees opted to perform at Gyakie's concert, 'Party Live With Gyakie' which happened on Friday, 16 Dec 2022 and clashed with Waddle's AMG Connect in Tema. The AMG boss was peeved that R2bees had opted to attend Gyakie's show and snubbed him given their lifelong friendship.

