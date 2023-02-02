Owner of AmeyawDebrah.com, Ameyaw Debrah, has finally opened up about his alleged feud with dancehall musician Shatta Wale

In a recent interview on HitzFM, Mr Debrah shared the background story as to what sparked the reported feud

However, he hinted that there are no qualms between him and Shatta Wale anymore since he has moved on from that incident

Popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has disclosed for the first time the reason why he stopped writing about controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale on his website.

Ameyaw Debrah (left) and Shatta Wale (right) in photos. Photo Source: @ameyaw112 @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview on Daybreak Hitz on HitFM, he noted that Shatta Wale's fanbase, SM4lyf, would come at him for not publishing stories about their leader.

Mr Debrah noted that the fanbase did not know the background story as to why he stopped writing about their leader.

Opening up about it, he noted that he used to do stories on Shatta Wale. However, one day he received an unexpected call from him and at the end of the call Shatta Wale threatened to end his life if he ever wrote any negative story about him.

He stated that after that call, he stopped writing about the 'See Something' crooner for seven years.

However, that changed after he employed new staff in his writing firm, AmeyawDebrah.com, who are on a talking basis with Shatta Wale and have a good relationship with him. He mentioned that he gave them the go-ahead because of that and also, he figured it was about time he let things go.

Mr Debrah further stated that not writing about Shatta Wale did not disrupt his successful journey as an award-winning and internationally recognised blogger.

