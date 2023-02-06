Kojo Jones has announced his intention of contesting for the position of MP for the Keta Constituency in the 2024 parliamentary elections

He announced it in grande style with a detailed flyer which contained his slogan and the motto for his campaign

Ghanaians have shown excitement for the respected businessman as many vouch their vote for him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Wealthy Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, has expressed his interest in the position for the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Keta Constituency.

Kojo Jones expresses intent for Keta MP position. Photo Source: '@kojojones

Source: Instagram

This means that the staunch businessman would be contesting in the parliamentary elections set for December 2024 against Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, who is the current MP for the area.

He would be representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which is the opposition party to the incumbent government.

Breaking the news, Dr Jones-Mensah's elder sister Penelope M. Jones-Mensah shared a flyer which contained details of the position he was vying for and his campaign slogan.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

From the flyer, the slogan for the campaign is "Kojo gbo na" which translates from Ewe into English as "Kojo is coming".

Reactions as news of Kojo Jones contesting for MP position for Keta surfaced online

obaapaakyaa7 said:

At this point let’s hope the young people can save the country because it’s obvious the older ones didn’t do anything to help.

am.ertrude remarked:

He can win☺️ the possibility is high as long as it’s NDC they will vote for him ☺️

stag_99 said:

Why are people shocked KJ is NDC? The guy ein parents be strong NDC members

gracelove4real said:

The right choice for our community

peekayblue4 stated:

Mmmmm u too u want come chop sam abi

iamdziedzorm remarked:

He should contest, idk what the current MP is doing

yveygamor stated:

That's my constituency, . I wish that's where I vote, I will vote for this man

Kojo Jones and his wife flaunt plush pickup truck in photos

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Raychel Jones Mensah, the beautiful wife of Kojo Jones-Mensah, has shown off one of the expensive cars they own as they flaunted it in pictures.

The vehicle was a pickup truck which was a greyish-black Ford F-150 Raptor 2022.

YEN.com.gh did some research and found out from the official Ford website that the starting price of the truck is $70,555 which is approximately GH₵ 725,660.29, according to Google's exchange rate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh