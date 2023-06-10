Kofi Kinaata, in a video, visited his hometown Effiakuma, located in the Western region of Ghana, where he met an elderly woman who happened to be a fan

The woman was excited upon seeing Kofi Kinaata and expressed her love and admiration for the music icon

The beautiful exchange between the musician and the woman warmed hearts on social media, with peeps admiring Kinaata's likeable personality

Renowned Ghanaian music icon Kofi Kinaata recently paid a visit to his hometown of Effiakuma in the Western region of Ghana, where he had a heartwarming encounter with an elderly woman who happened to be a devoted fan.

The touching exchange between Kinaata and the woman quickly became a viral sensation on social media, with people admiring the artist's warm and likeable personality.

The woman's excitement was clear as she laid eyes on her music idol. Overwhelmed with joy, she expressed her deep love and admiration for Kinaata, letting him know just how much he meant to her.

The beautiful and heartfelt interaction between Kinaata and the elderly fan touched the hearts of those who witnessed it. Their exchange resonated with people, as it showcased Kinaata's down-to-earth nature and his ability to connect with his fans on a personal level.

Fans praise Kofi Kinaata

The heartwarming video quickly spread across social media platforms, with people praising Kinaata for his humility and his appreciation for his fans.

user79458246192798 commented:

Kofi kinaata such a humble soul

gladyslarbie5 wrote:

eiiii this woman... sister ekua effiakuma market woman

kwekuscareygh commented:

eeii ur new hyping womanand she mention the terms

effah kwanana junior wrote:

The smile alone

goldenlady4sure reacted:

We are all with mommy. We love our Breda rough

